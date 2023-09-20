A24 Partners With AMC for 2023 Thrills & Chills, Including Midsommar Director's Cut

With September winding down, spooky season is about be in full effect and on Wednesday, AMC Theatres and A24 announced that they are teaming up this October to bring the "thrills and chills" to the big screen. A24 is bringing films to participating AMC Theatres locations each Wednesday in October as part of their "A24 Presents: October Thrills & Chills Film Series" with ticket buyers getting ot see a returning A24 horror hit as well as a free month subscription to the newly launched AAA24 membership, according to Indiewire.

On Wednesday, October 4th, participating U.S.-based AMC locations will screen The Witch followed by X on October 11th, Under the Skin on October 18th, and the director's cut of Midsommar on October 25th in the lead up to Halloween. Current AAA24 members will be able to see one of the films in the series for free.

What is Midsommar About?

Released in 2019, Ari Aster's Midsommar follows a dysfunctional American couple, Dani and Christian who travel to rural Sweden with a group of friends for a midsummer festival, but things take a dark turn when, as the group becomes involved with the Swedish group's traditions, they discover that they are actually dealing with a cult practicing Scandinavian paganism complete with disturbing rituals. The director's cut of the film features some changes to scenes and some different sound effects as well as an expanded, more nuanced approach to Dani and Christian's relationship. Midsommar stars Will Poulter, Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Jackson Harper, Archie Madekwe and more.

"The movie was extremely long, and we had a three hour and 45-minute-long assembly cut, but that was an assembly cut that I saw, so this is not the whole movie. I'm happy with (the theatrical release) but there were things that were very painful to cut," Aster said previously.

Other Spooky Entertainment for Halloween

In addition to the "A24 Presents: October Thrills & Chills Film Series" there is plenty of other spooky entertainment to go around leading up to Halloween. Paramount+ has added a ton of new horror movies ahead of the holiday. Not only are some recent classics like 10 Cloverfield Lane and Annihilation now streaming on Paramount+, but several full horror movie series are also streaming in addition to some other classics like Let's Scare Jessica to Death. You can check out a full list of those offerings here.

Disney also has a full Halloween programming lineup for both Disney+ and Hulu with Disney+ adding the new Haunted Mansion movie on October 4th and the live-action Goosebumps television series on October 13th on both Disney+ and Hulu You can check out more about those offerings — including Hulu's Huluween lineup here,

What do you think about A24's partnership with AMC Theatres this October? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!