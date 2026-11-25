Idris Elba may be best known for playing tremendous characters in the MCU, HBO’s The Wire, and his BBC detective John Luther, but his career extends far beyond just what you see on the screen. Fans may know that he dabbles in music and kickboxing too, but Elba has made a name for himself behind the camera too. In 2018, Elba made his directorial debut with Yardie, and this year he returns to the director’s chair with the new sci-fi thriller film, Above the Below.

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Elba isn’t just behind the camera, though he’s in front of it for Above the Below. Plus, he’s alone in his directorial duties, though, as he co-directed the film with Martin Owen (The Loneliest Boy in the World, The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud). Speaking with ComicBook ahead of the film’s release, the pair broke down how they worked as co-directors, revealing that the process happened naturally with minimal creative disagreements.

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“I’ll be really honest,” Elba said. “Not to be cheesy or corny, but we didn’t really have disagreements and we really didn’t have delegated areas. We both chipped in on all areas at any time. Some meetings Martin would lead because he had an interesting perspective on it, and it was never jarring to me. We met each other on the Zoom, and the first day we actually wearing very similar outfits, black T-shirts and a bit of little beanie. And it was from there we realized that we had similar ambitions for the film.”

Owen added that was never a conversation between the two of them about how pieces of the directing job would delegated between them. “We found it naturally,” he said. “I think we found that rhythm, found who likes to focus on this, who likes to focus on that. And it just works really, really well.”

In jest, Elba added, “But I did most of the work though,” prompting Owen to add, “I turned up a couple of days, but most of the time I was just I was in the hotel.”

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We also asked Elba if he had any interest in returning to the franchises that he’d previously acted in and bringing his directing skills to them. The star had two that immediately came to mind, and one of them seems like it could happen very soon.

“Just because I’ve been with this character for the longest time is John Luther. Like, I would like to direct an installment of that, and hopefully one day will,” Elba said. “I would love… Man, I did a film called Hobbs and Shaw, and I played in that film, a character called Brixton Lore. I loved Brixton. I wouldn’t mind bringing him back, I tell you that.”

Above the Below arrives in theaters on December 4.