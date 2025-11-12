2 Years On, Netflix Confirms Sequel to Idris Elba’s Underrated Thriller (& Fixes A Big Issue With The Original)

Netflix has been rather busy lately with a host of returning projects and new additions to the catalog, and in an array of genres. The much-anticipated series finale for Stranger Things is on the horizon, while recent projects like KPop Demon Hunters, The Witcher, and Nobody Wants This are also still on the charts. Netflix isn’t stopping the momentum though, as they’ve now revealed that they are finally delivering a sequel to Idris Elba’s underrated thriller after 2 years, and it’s also going to fix one of the original film’s big issues.

Today, Netflix confirmed that Idris Elba is returning for a sequel to Luther, and it will also feature the return of original stars Ruth Wilson and Dermot Crowley (via Variety). The last time we saw Elba and Crowley together was in 2023’s Luther: The Fallen Sun, but Wilson’s Alice Morgan sadly wasn’t featured in the film. Now that’s being fixed with the sequel, and it should make the film all that much better for her being in the mix.

The project will be directed by Jamie Payne based on a script from Luther series creator Neil Cross, and filming will begin in February 2026. Cross couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Idris, Ruth, and Dermot all back together for the sequel, and called all of them family.

“Luther, Alice and Schenk are more than characters to me – they’re family,” Cross said. “I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them…and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther’s not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next.”

“Neil has yet again, created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together. It’s a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley,” Payne said. “I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson. Fans new and old are in for a treat!”

The last time fans saw Alice was in the series 5 finale, which not only resulted in Alice shooting Catherine Halliday, but also led to Alice’s death after chasing Luther into a warehouse. She would fall to the ground below and, for all intents and purposes, died, but as we know, the character has a difficult time staying dead. Fans were crushed to see her die in the series, but now that we know she’s in the upcoming sequel film, this means that Alice managed to survive the fall.

The Luther sequel picks up when Luther is brought back into service after a wave of brutal murders starts happening all over London, and no one can connect them. The official logline then teases that Luther will be facing a number of hurdles as he attempts to solve the case, stating, “But how can he save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?”

The Luther sequel currently has no release date.

