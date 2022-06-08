Adam Sandler's Newest Movie Is Now on Netflix

✖

Netflix and Adam Sandler have spent the past few years developing a wildly successful partnership, releasing several exclusive movies that have been major hits for the streaming service. Murder Mystery, which stars Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, is still one of the most-watched movies in Netflix's history. Netflix subscribers are always on the lookout for new stories from Sandler and this week finally brought his next film into the fold.

The movie is called Hustle, and it was released on Netflix on Wednesday morning. Hustle stars Sandler as a longtime basketball scout who discovers a generational talent in Spain and takes it upon himself to train the young man for the NBA Draft. It's a more serious film than many of Sandler's other efforts, though not nearly the same type of turn we saw in Uncut Gems. It's an uplifting underdog story that sees Sandler utilize all of his talents. You can check it out on Netflix now!

Sandler stars in Hustle alongside Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangomez, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jaleel White, Heidi Gardner, and Robert Duvall.

In addition to his starring role, Sandler is producing the film alongside LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, and Zack Roth. Hustle is directed by Jeremiah Zagar, with a screenplay written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

You can check out the official synopsis for Hustle below:

"Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions of being a coach remains stuck on the road looking for the next unknown talent. His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, with their passion for the game and as loving family men who want to prove they can win, in basketball and in life. With the support of Stanley's wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah), can the underdogs come out on top?"

