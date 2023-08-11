Adam Sandler's New Netflix Movie, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, Debuts First Trailer

Adam Sandler stars in a new teen comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, alongside his wife and two daughters.

The partnership between Netflix and Adam Sandler has been a fruitful one in recent years, as the comedy icon has produced and starred in several popular films for the streaming service. This month, the Sandman's next project arrives on Netfilx, and it's the type of film fans may not be used to seeing from him. The movie is called You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and it's about a pair of teenage best friends who let a boy come between them ahead of their big bat mitzvah celebrations.

Sandler stars in the film with his wife and daughters, in addition to his role as one of the producers. On Thursday, Netflix released the first official trailer for You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, offering subscribers the first look at the movie. You can check it out in the video below!

You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Cast

Sandler's new film is a family affair, with his daughter, Sunny Sandler, playing one of the lead roles. Sandler's wife (Jackie) and eldest daughter (Sadie) also star in the movie, as does the Sandman himself. The cast also includes Samantha Lorraine, Dlyan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman, Zaara Kuttemperoor, Luis Guzmàn, and Idina Menzel.

You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is directed by Sammi Cohen with a script from Alison Peck. It's based on the book by Fiona Rosenbloom. Sandler and Tim Herlihy produce for Happy Madison, while Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton produce for Alloy Entertainment. Executive producers include Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, Barry Bernardi, and Greg Denny.

What Is You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitsvah About?

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah:

"Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry. Directed by Sammi Cohen, produced by Happy Madison and Alloy Entertainment, and also starring Idina Menzel, Sadie Sandler, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, and Jackie & Adam Sandler, You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah chronicles the high comedy and modern teen angst that comes with family, friendship, and first crushes."

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah arrives on Netfilx August 25th.

What did you think of the trailer for Netflix and Adam Sandler's latest collaboration? Let us know in the comments!