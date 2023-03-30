Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Want to Make a "Serious" Movie Together After Murder Mystery 2

After teaming up for three comedies, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler may be looking to tackle a different genre together. This weekend, the duo are set to star in Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to their record-breaking Netflix hit. As they look to the future, however, they may want to move into a more dramatic space. Aniston and Sandler are both interested in sharing the screen again, this time trying out a serious film.

At the premiere of Murder Mystery 2, both Aniston and Sandler spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about their future together. Aniston was quick to say that she'd like to work alongside Sandler in a drama, having seen his chops in films like Uncut Gems and Hustle.

"We were saying that we would love to be able to do something serious together — not that this isn't serious, but more on the dramatic side," Aniston said. "I just think he's so exquisite as a dramatic actor as well and it's not easy to swing back and forth."

Sandler went on to echo Aniston's statements, saying that kind of team-up between the two of them "would be great."

"She's amazing, she's a deep young lady," Sandler continued. "I would love to do something different with her."

Not only does Sandler have a great on-screen partnership with Aniston, but he has also done some great work with Drew Barrymore over the years. They have starred together in films like The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended, and they have made no secret about the fact that they'd like to do even more in the future.

On a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host suggested that she, Sandler, and Aniston should all just star in a project together. The had the idea that the three of them could reboot Three's Company, the hit sitcom that starred John Ritter, Suzanne Somers, and Joyce DeWitt as roommates. Who knows if that's even a possibility, but comedy fans would certainly love to see the trio together at some point.

Murder Mystery 2 arrives on Netflix this Friday.