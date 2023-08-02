Netflix Reveals New Look at Sex Education's Final Season

The final season of Sex Education will be arriving next month, and fans are definitely curious to see how the beloved Netflix series culminates. On Wednesday, Netflix provided the best look yet at what that will entail, debuting a slew of first-look photos for the latest batch of episodes. These photos showcase the latest journey for Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and the other members of Sex Education's ensemble cast.

New cast members for the fourth and final season of Sex Education, which was renewed by Netflix this past fall, will include Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith, Eshaan Akbar and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

What Is Sex Education About?

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson in its lead roles, with Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Jim Howic, and Jason Isaacs also starring.

"I think these characters ... they've got legs," show creator Leslie Nunn told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "I think I could do some more with them if we're given the chance. [Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we're all on the same page, wanting to make the same show."

As mentioned above, the fourth and final season of Sex Education will debut on Netflix on September 21st.