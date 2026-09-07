Adria Arjona Makes $500 Bet About Her DC Character, And All Eyes Are on Two Choices

Ever since Adria Arjona was cast in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow movie from DC Studios, there’s been talk about her big mystery character. Though initial reports for the role and their place in the sequel had originally noted that she would seemingly be playing “Maxima,” a strong alien queen who poses both a physical threat to Superman and acts as a love interest, doubt started to be sown. Some reports noted the character was still a mystery, which left the door open to rumors that she might actually be taking on the role of Wonder Woman.

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With no confirmation in either direction about what role Arjona will take on in the film, and workout videos that have fans convinced about the truth, the speculation has run rampant, and to her credit, Arjona has dodged the question expertly. Now, though, money has officially been put on the line. Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the latest episode of Happy, Sad, Confused, the host made a bold proclamation: “I’ll bet you $500 you are playing Wonder Woman.” Details got hashed out from there, but immediately after this claim, Arjona simply replied: “Okay.”

Adria Arjona Makes $500 Bet About DC Character

After the idea of betting on her character was broached, Arjona and Horowitz hashed out the details, arriving at the idea of a charity donation depending on who is right. In the end they arrived at a solution: if Horowitz is correct and Arjona is playing Wonder Woman, the actress will pay $500 to a charity of his choice, but if Arjona is actually playing Maxima instead, Horowitz will pay $500 to a charity of her choice.

TO make the mystery even more tantalizing, Arjona was asked about her look in the film, adding: “I love my costume. Really like my costume. Both great costumes. Both meaning both characters.” Though a fun tease, it still doesn’t tell us the truth. Despite that, fans are still convinced Arjona is the new Wonder Woman.

The top comment on YouTube on the video as of this writing is a giant leap in logic, but has fans convinced, with one user writing: “At 51:23, she looked at her wrists and was about to say, ‘I love the bracelets.’ Wonder Woman confirmed.” Another simply wrote: “Thank you for getting her to confirm she’s Wonder Woman.” Finally, one just admired her ability to not actually answer, writing: “I love the way she’s dodging and deflecting all these Man Of Tomorrow questions like she’s actually Wonder Woman. And the way she’s almost panicking trying not to say anything is hilarious!🤣🤣”

Arjona had a few other teases about her big DC mystery, though, simply answering “yes” if she knew what character she was auditioning for before she went in. Her role in the film also marks her second collaboration with James Gunn and Peter Safran, having previously starred in 2016’s The Belko Experiment that they produced.

“It felt pretty full circle. It felt really cool,” she said. “In an interesting way, I think we’re the same people. I’ve known Peter for a really long time. I’ve known James for a really long time. They’re so incredibly successful; they’re the heads of DC. They just seem like the same cool, funny people, and it felt really refreshing. I’ve seen them throughout the years, of course, and we’ve caught up throughout the years, but to see I hadn’t been on a set with them. It’s always nice to go back on a set that you in which you know people.”

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters in 2027; maybe we’ll know before then what role she’s playing.