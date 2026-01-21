Who is Maxima? Everything You Need to Know About Lois Lane’s New “Rival” in Man of Tomorrow

James Gunn is currently refining the architectural framework of the DC Universe by fast-tracking Man of Tomorrow, the 2027 sequel to his high-stakes Superman reboot. In the new movie, David Corenswet’s Superman and Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane are set to return alongside Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor and Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. in a story that centers on a reluctant partnership between the Man of Steel and his arch-nemesis. This uneasy union is forced by the arrival of the legendary cosmic collector Brainiac, who will be portrayed by German actor Lars Eidinger. Although Man of Tomorrow is still in pre-production, we now know the story also features Maxima, an obscure DC character.

Created by the powerhouse duo of Roger Stern and George Pérez, Maxima made her debut in the 1989 issue of Action Comics #645, one of DC’s mainline titles. As the sovereign Queen of the planet Almerac, Maxima has an ingrained belief in eugenics that pushes her to travel the cosmos in search of a strong partner to improve her royal bloodline. She arrives on Earth after deciding that the Last Son of Krypton is the only genetically compatible mate capable of producing a superior heir to her throne. This specific motivation transforms her into a complex rival for Lois Lane, who Maxima sees as a threat to her plans. Given how Lois has a central role in Superman, helping to save the Man of Steel and defeat Lex Luthor, it’s likely Man of Tomorrow will set her on a collision course with Maxima.

Maxima Has a Long History with Superman in DC Comics

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The publication history of Maxima is a decades-long journey through obsession and redemption, often revolving around the fallout of her initial rejection by the Man of Steel. When she first arrived in Metropolis, her haughty demands for a royal consort were met with a firm refusal from Clark Kent, who quickly realized Maxima’s worldview as a fundamental violation of his own moral compass. This friction between Almeracian tradition and Superman’s ethics fueled her early years as a formidable antagonist, leading to several high-stakes confrontations where she attempted to coerce Superman into marriage.

Maxima’s dynamic shifted significantly during the 1992 crossover event “Panic in the Sky,” a storyline that appears to serve as a major inspiration for Man of Tomorrow. In that narrative, Maxima was initially coerced into aiding an invasion of Earth by Brainiac after the villain conquered her home world. However, her inherent sense of royal honor eventually led her to betray the collector, choosing instead to join a coalition of heroes to save the planet. This act of betrayal paved the way for a surprising period of heroism, as Maxima briefly traded her villainous pursuits for a seat on the Justice League. During her tenure with the team, writers explored the difficulty of an alien monarch attempting to understand human social norms and the concept of egalitarian teamwork. While her arrogance remained a constant trait, she proved to be a vital asset in battles against cosmic threats, though her underlying fixation on Superman’s DNA continued to simmer beneath the surface.

DC Comics brought Maxima back into focus in the 2025 oversized special Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All. Written by Dan Jurgens with art by Bruno Redondo, the story revitalized Maxima as a top-tier threat by depicting her leading a strategic invasion of Earth. In this recent appearance, Maxima is fueled by a sense of deep betrayal regarding the permanence of Superman’s marriage and the existence of his son, Jon Kent. By aligning herself with the Cyborg Superman, she demonstrated a willingness to dismantle the hero’s life out of a perceived genetic insult. This recent return to form ensures that her cinematic debut in the DC Universe will carry the weight of a character who can oscillate between a valuable cosmic ally and a world-shattering enemy.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 9, 2027.

