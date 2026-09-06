Man of Tomorrow Rumor Offers Details on Sinqua Walls’ Mystery Role (& His DCU Future)

Superman is fighting Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, the 2027 DCU movie from James Gunn. This movie follows Superman as he has to face off with an alien villain named Brainiac, and things get so tough for the Man of Steel that he has to team up with his main enemy, Lex Luthor, to protect Earth from the villain. David Corenswet returns as Superman while Nicholas Hoult is back as Lex Luthor. The cast includes several returning stars, including Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Milly Alcock (Supergirl), and more. Lars Eidinger plays Brainiac. Another cast member is Sinqua Walls, but his identity remains a mystery.

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There was a recent post on X from ApocHorseman with a suggestion that Walls will play a big role in the future of the DCU. “Been saying that Sinqua is a cameo villain in Man of Tomorrow. It’s supposedly a very physical role,” the user wrote. “Take this part with a grain of salt, but I heard he may set up a future film, whether it’s Superman 3 or something else.”

Been saying that Sinqua is a cameo villain in Man of Tomorrow. It’s supposedly a very physical role. Take this part with a grain of salt but I heard he may set up a future film whether it’s Superman 3 or something else https://t.co/9MGTEBhyLB — Apocalyptic Horseman (@ApocHorseman) September 6, 2026

Sinqua Walls Could Play the Next Big Bad for Superman

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This is an interesting theory, and if Sinqua Walls is playing a major villain in a future film, it opens the door for some big names. After Man of Tomorrow and Brainiac, it seems that James Gunn will want to push things even further, with an even bigger threat. The biggest bad of them all in DC Comics is Darkseid, but he will appear first in the Mister Miracle streaming series. As Gunn has said before, the animated movies and live-action movies are all connected, and the voice actors will play the live-action characters in most cases. The voice of Darkseid has not been announced yet.

However, there is another big villain who is even more powerful than Brainiac, and several commenters have thrown his name into the hat for Walls. One person posted a photo of Mongul holding Superman’s cape. The OP even mentioned in a different response that “I hope he’s Mongul because I feel like he’s the only one who can make this bigger than Brainiac.” Someone else responded that Brainiac and Mongul working together in Superman 3 could make it “epic.”

Brainiac and Mongul in the sequels would make the Superman trilogy the most epic in the history of solo superhero trilogies.



A very good idea (even though you'd have to spend $300M on such a film😂). — Mr. Phantasm (@PhantasmMr44911) September 6, 2026

Commenters then began brainstorming how this could happen, with some commenters saying that Salvation is actually Warworld, which could bring Mongul’s attention to Earth.

Interesting, maybe Mongul? Maybe Salvation is Warworld or something — Oh shit, é o Vini (@ViniDelgadox) September 6, 2026

However, at the same time, there were plenty of other guesses by commenters, including one who thought that Despero would be a perfect character for Walls to play.

There are also early rumors that he could be playing Martian Manhunter. That could be interesting as well, but having one commenter compare Salvation to Warworld is the most intriguing possibility. If the third Superman movie closes that trilogy and opens up the DCU for other characters to take over, having Mongul show up and Brainiac still active as the collector of worlds could provide Gunn a great finale to Superman’s story.