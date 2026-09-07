After 18 Years, One of Hollywood’s Biggest Franchises Officially Returns to Film a Legacy Sequel Ahead of 2027 Release Date

The Mummy‘s hero Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) has been off the big screen since The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor closed out his story in 2008, leading to two separate reboots that equally failed to connect with audiences. Surprisingly, in November 2025, Fraser confirmed a fourth installment of his take on the franchise was moving forward, reuniting him with Evelyn O’Connell (Rachel Weisz) for the first time since 2001’s The Mummy Returns. Universal spent the months that followed building out the production, closing deals with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence, dating the film for October 2027, and confirming all the returning franchise veterans. Now Fraser confirms the cameras are to start rolling on Rick O’Connell’s long-promised comeback.

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“We start Monday morning,” Fraser told Canal+ during an interview at the American Film Festival of Deauville. “So I need to leave Deauville fast. I apologize. I have to be at work Monday morning.” Commenting on the production itself, Fraser added that, “I did a lot of physical preparation. I guess I’ll just be careful and completely comfortable to tell the stunt team, ‘You’re gonna be great in this shot! Go get them!’ But I’m not concerned because of the level of professionalism that I know I’m working alongside. And just the outpouring of enthusiasm around this project! It’s like seeing an old friend again.” Production on The Mummy 4 is now officially underway, with Fraser now becoming Rick O’Connell in front of the cameras.

Now That The Mummy 4 Is Shooting, We Should Learn More About the Plot

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

In addition to Fraser and Weisz, The Mummy 4 is filled with familiar faces. John Hannah’s Jonathan Carnahan is confirmed for the sequel, joining Fraser as the only actors to appear in all four films. Oded Fehr’s Ardeth Bay and Beni Gabor’s Kevin J. O’Connor have also joined the cast, reprising the roles they originated in 1999. Curiously, Arnold Vosloo is confirmed to return as Imhotep, a villain who met a definitive end twice on screen. Imhotep was rendered mortal and stabbed to death at the climax of The Mummy, then resurrected only to be cast into the Underworld at the end of The Mummy Returns, which leaves us wondering how he’ll come back this time. On that note, Beni’s return is just as mysterious, as the character was devoured by scarab beetles in the original film. Finally, the new film also appears to bypass 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, picking up directly from The Mummy Returns instead and largely ignoring the maligned threequel, which raises even more questions about the plot.



With production now underway, answers to these questions are likely to surface well before The Mummy 4 reaches theaters. A shoot spanning major cities such as London and Morocco tends to generate set photos and on-set reports as it goes, and press appearances tied to the film’s eventual rollout should fill in whatever Universal keeps quiet through production. With a little over a year until the movie releases, it shouldn’t be long before we learn more about the plot and where Fraser will take us next.



The Mummy 4 is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 15, 2027.