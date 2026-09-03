Brendan Fraser Reveals Mummy Ready Makeover: “Rick O’Connell Energy Is Fully Back”

More than 25 years after The Mummy (1999) hit the big screen, the franchise is back once again with The Mummy 4, currently slated for Oct. 15, 2027. Among the most exciting aspects of this brand-new installment is the confirmed return of several of the original cast members, including not only Arnold Vosloo as the fan-favorite villain Imhotep, which was only recently announced, but also Oded Fehr and Kevin J. O’Connor returning as Ardeth Bay and Beni Gabor. Importantly, Brendan Fraser as Rick O’Connell and Rachel Weisz as Evelyn will be back in The Mummy 4 as well. It’s certainly not always the case that sequels get so many of the previous iconic cast members back, especially when that sequel is coming out literal decades later, but that is, in part, why fans of the franchise are so eager to see the release of this upcoming movie.

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However, it’s also understandable that some fans are curious to see (and perhaps even concerned about) whether this cast can still bring that same magic all these years later. It’s been done before, of course, including with major franchises like Indiana Jones, Star Wars, and various others, but fans have been looking for signs that The Mummy 4 will be a success, and now, following Brendan Fraser’s recent appearance at the European movie premiere for his upcoming film Pressure, fans are seemingly feeling more confident than ever that this cast is still going to bring all the same energy they had in that very first film.

Brendan Fraser Looks Truly Ready To Reprise His Role

As captured in one X post with a side-by-side comparison, Fraser certainly seems to be getting ready for The Mummy 4 based on his appearance at the Pressure European movie premiere, particularly compared to an image from several years ago. Despite all the time that has passed since The Mummy, Fraser suddenly looks fully ready to jump back into the role of Rick O’Connell—and fans seem to agree. One comment under the post reads, “Brendan Fraser looks good. Just needs the Rick O’Connell hair, the outfit & he’s good to go,” and another similarly states, “Seeing Brendan Fraser getting ready to play Rick O’Connell again just feels right.” Yet another comment says, “Rick O’Connell energy is fully back, just needs the hair.”

Brendan Fraser in 2021 vs 2026 👀



He's currently getting back into shape for The Mummy 4 pic.twitter.com/Onr5PLjeaC — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) September 2, 2026

Clearly, many fans want to see this movie come back and do well, with several people in the comments also expressing that they don’t need The Mummy 4 to come along and do anything too major; they just want to see the old group back together, embracing their former roles as much as Fraser seems to be with his latest appearance. Even with the seeming positive momentum being built up around the movie, though, audiences still have a little more than a year to wait. Hopefully, that timeframe will mean even more positive signs and exciting updates, as there is clearly a dedicated fanbase ready to celebrate this movie and hoping to see it succeed.