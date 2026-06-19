After 21 Years, George Lucas Makes His Movie Acting Return (But It’s Not in Star Wars)

There are very few people who lay claim to changing Hollywood as much as George Lucas. The creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones not only gave the world one of the biggest multimedia franchises of all time but also some of the most iconic movie characters ever made. Beyond that, the creation of Industrial Light & Magic as a visual effects company, plus Skywalker Sound and THX, fundamentally altered movie-making for decades. Suffice to say, Lucas might be one of the most influential filmmakers of all time, and he did it all standing behind the camera.

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That said, Lucas may be best known as a behind-the-scenes guy, but he’s been in front of the camera before. In addition to uncredited cameos in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Hook, and Men in Black, Lucas only appeared on screen one time in the Star Wars franchise, appearing in a cameo in Revenge of the Sith as Baron Papanoida (who, yes, did get his own action figure). Now, 21 years after that film, which was his last time in a movie, Lucas is returning to the big screen, lending his voice to the Minions franchise.

George Lucas to Appear in Minions & Monsters

The upcoming Minions & Monsters is already unlike anything else that the tiny yellow babbling creatures have appeared in. Rather than serving at the whims of Gru like in the Despicable Me movies or some other master, the third film in the series sees the creatures working in the Golden Age of Hollywood as filmmakers. Minions & Monsters‘ larger plot sees the Minions summoning a baby Cthulhu to make it the central piece of their own movie, but it will be more than that for classic film lovers.

A previously released trailer for Minions & Monsters confirmed cameos by iconic silent film stars Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, and Harold Lloyd, plus characters like the Keystone Cops will appear. The film seems like a real love letter to old Hollywood, which is where George Lucas comes in. In a new piece from ABC News profiling Illumination founder and chief executive Chris Meledandri, the outlet hid the detail of Lucas’ involvement, simply adding, “Even George Lucas lends his voice to the film.”

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What remains to be seen here is how big Lucas’ role will really be in the movie, but one assumes that making sure to call out his involvement means he at least has a couple of lines (certainly more than his most noteworthy on-camera appearance in Beverly Hills Cop III as Disappointed Man, where he simply utters: “Hey!”).

For fans that know anything about George Lucas, though, this probably shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise. Lucas’ entire career was defined by the elements of old Hollywood that he loved dearly as a kid, with Saturday matinee serials going on to serve as the inspiration for both Star Wars and Indiana Jones. The filmmaker may have broken the studio system by being a maverick filmmaker with his own companies, but he still loved the classics.

To that end, it’s unclear what role George Lucas actually has in Minions & Monsters, but it is at least a little funny that the one summer movie he lends his voice to in some way is a Minions sequel and not the Star Wars movie that actually came out weeks earlier.