Minions & Monsters Trailer Reveals First Look at Universal’s Latest Guaranteed Billion Dollar Movie

There’s a very good chance 2026’s box office will herald a return to the years of multiple billion-dollar movies, and Minions 3 – now officially titled Minions & Monsters – is the smartest bet to hit that milestone. The franchise is a financial powerhouse, and Universal’s threequel looks set to hit on the same magic formula. Rather than continuing the story of the young Gru in Minions: Rise of Gru, Minions & Monsters is clearly more of a stand-alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We now have our first look at the threequel, as the first Minions & Monsters trailer was just released at Super Bowl LX, ahead of the sequel’s July 1 release, and you can watch it below:

Play video

This is a developing story…

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!