After 26 Years, Toy Story 5 Will Revive One of the Most Underrated Jokes From the Pixar Franchise

Toy Story 5 is primarily about Bonnie’s toys learning to adjust to life in the age of technology, as their beloved kid becomes increasingly interested in screen time. As seen in the recently released Toy Story 5 teaser, this is personified by the arrival of new toy Lilypad (a tablet modeled after a frog), but the film will feature a whole other subplot that will surely present challenges for Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and friends. Tying into the enduring legacy of the Toy Story franchise, next summer’s sequel includes a group of special commemorative Buzz Lightyear action figures. How they factor into the plot remains to be seen, but they get a chance to shine in the latest Toy Story 5 image.

Released as part of Empire‘s big 2026 preview, the Toy Story 5 photo depicts the Buzzes — known collectively as the Multi-Buzz, according to the outlet — walking amongst foliage in a battle stance, ready to fire their lasers at any threats that emerge. Check out the image in the space below:

Toy Story 5‘s Multi-Buzz Could Be the Film’s Biggest Comedic Highlight

Seeing a group of Buzz Lightyear action figures together will evoke memories of one of the funniest bits from Toy Story 2: Buzz’s encounter with Utility Belt Buzz in an aisle of Al’s Toy Barn. That sequence established that all Buzzes believe they are real space rangers when they come to life, and nothing has changed in the years since. The Empire piece notes that the Multi-Buzz will “cause chaos as they all come to realise the true nature of their plastic existence,” implying that this will be a step up from the gags seen in Toy Story 2. Utility Belt Buzz never had the epiphany that he’s just a toy, choosing to stay with his “dad” Emperor Zurg as the rest of the toys got back home to Andy.

While Lilypad is being presented as an antagonist to the traditional toys right now, it’s possible the Multi-Buzz could be the true villain of Toy Story 5. The fact the Multi-Buzz is the focus of the film’s opening scene (which was shown at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival over the summer) implies it has a significant role to play in the overall story. It would go against basic filmmaking logic to setup the Multi-Buzz in the movie’s initial moments and not have some kind of payoff. Whereas Utility Belt Buzz was more of a supporting player designed as a riff on the first movie (Buzz’s reactions to Utility Belt Buzz’s delusions are gold), the Multi-Buzz seems like it will be a key cog of the plot.

It should be highly entertaining to see an army of Buzz Lightyears interact with each other. Tim Allen will have plenty of opportunities to put new spins on the classic character, tapping into his legendary comedic timing and sensibilities. Allen has proven to be an ideal fit for this role, injecting Buzz with bravado and aloofness that makes him a fan favorite. Buzz believing he’s a real space ranger has been a source of comedy in multiple Toy Story films, so the hope is Toy Story 5 isn’t going to just retread familiar ground. It sounds like the filmmakers have come up with something different while also honoring the franchise’s roots, making this the next evolution of a series staple.

The Multi-Buzz isn’t even referenced in the first Toy Story 5 teaser, so it’ll be interesting to see if they’re highlighted in future marketing materials when the promotional campaign kicks into overdrive next year. If the Multi-Buzz is as big a part of the film as it seems, it would be strange to not include them in any advertising. However, Disney doesn’t have to spill all the goods to get people excited about Toy Story 5. The “toys vs. tech” premise is more than enough to sell audiences on the film, so the studio could leave the Multi-Buzz largely under wraps, saving surprises for the movie’s premiere.