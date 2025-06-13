Toy Story 5 First Look Released, Revealing Returning Fan-Favorite Characters

Though Pixar’s Elio is just one week away from its theatrical premiere, the animation studio is providing a glimpse into the future by providing a first look at its upcoming projects. On its official X (formerly Twitter) account, Pixar shared an image from the film Hoppers and a piece of concept art from Toy Story 5. Both movies are scheduled to hit theaters in 2026. The Toy Story 5 artwork depicts the dynamic trio of Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Bullseye befuddled by the presence of a children’s electronic toy named Lilypad. On the screen, there appear to be speech bubbles, however, it’s difficult to tell what the device entails.

The unveiling of the images coincided with Pixar’s presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Per The Wrap, at the event, Pixar CCO Pete Docter shared that Jessie is now the leader of the toys in Bonnie’s room, with Buzz serving as her right-hand man. The issue they’re dealing with is that Bonnie, now 8 years old, is losing interest in her more traditional toys. Additionally, the film’s group of rogue commemorative Buzz Lightyear action figures was teased in a screening of the opening sequence, which depicts the Buzzes waking up on a beach, finding their way to a shipping container, and sitting around a campfire. Check out the Toy Story 5 image in the space below:

Toy Story 5 will premiere next June. Star Tim Allen has hinted that Jessie is more of the main character this time around, thought the movie does see Buzz and Woody reunite. Allen has also praised the filmmakers at Pixar for coming up with “a very, very clever story” that isn’t just a cash grab. He believes Toy Story 5 won’t take away from Toy Story 4‘s poignant ending, which saw Woody split from the main group and embrace being a “lost toy” alongside Bo Peep.

As fans wait to get a look at some Toy Story 5 footage, Pixar has been busy filling out the film’s supporting cast. Last month, Conan O’Brien revealed he will voice a new toy called Smarty Pants. And Ernie Hudson is replacing the late Carl Weathers as action figure Combat Carl.

The main hook of Toy Story 5 seems to be the “toys vs. technology” conflict, so it isn’t surprising that angle is the focus of the concept art Pixar decided to share. Before the studio gives viewers a better look at the film (i.e. a teaser trailer), it’s getting audiences acclimated with the general premise. The plot has potential to be an amusing riff on the first Toy Story; in that film, Buzz Lightyear was the cool new thing with his lights and gadgets. Now, he’s in danger of becoming obsolete with the rise of tablets, smartphones, and other electronic devices that keep kids occupied. Pixar has typically found ways to put a creative spin on their films’ concepts, so ideally, Toy Story 5 will offer some thought-provoking themes for adults while entertaining youngsters.

Giving Jessie more of a central role in Toy Story 5 is another way to keep things fresh in the long-running franchise. Though she’s had plenty of standout moments in the previous films (including the “When Somebody Loved Me” sequence), she’s always been more of a supporting player as the Toy Story films largely dealt with Woody adjusting to new situations. With Toy Story 4, Woody’s story feels complete now, so it’s time to give other characters more of the spotlight. It’ll be interesting to learn more about Jessie’s arc as Toy Story 5 promotion revs up.