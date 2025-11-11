First Toy Story 5 Trailer Brings Back Woody & Buzz, Promises Major Change for Pixar’s Franchise

In the original Toy Story, Woody struggled to come to terms with the fact that he was no longer Andy’s favorite toy. The arrival of Buzz Lightyear turned Woody’s entire world upside down, as Andy was obsessed with the brand-new action figure and all of its fancy features. Based on the premise of Toy Story 5, Buzz is going to find himself in a similar situation. The latest sequel in Pixar’s flagship franchise brings Toy Story to the modern age, as the traditional toys find themselves in a competition for Bonnie’s affection with newer, high-tech toys. As teased in the first Toy Story 5 trailer, Woody, Buzz, and friends are going to experience their worst nightmare.

Pixar unveiled the short preview today, which establishes the basic conflict of the film. In a sequence that evokes memories of Andy receiving Buzz for his birthday all those years ago, Bonnie is excited to receive a special package, which contains the new toy Lilypad. Woody, Buzz, and the gang look on in horror as they’re faced with a troubling new reality. Watch the trailer in the space below:

Pixar Teases Big Changes in Store in Toy Story 5

In the trailer, Pixar includes a tagline reading, “The age of toys is over…?” which paints a rather ominous picture for the main group of toys audiences have been following from the beginning. While the teaser is brief and light on full plot details, it does clearly establish that Lilypad’s arrival marks a shift in Bonnie’s interests, and she’s going to have a whole new collection of playthings that align more with her new tastes. Lilypad seems to be the main focus of the marketing campaign, but leaked Toy Story 5 merchandise has shown other new toys like Smarty Pants, Atlas, and Snappy. They represent the new generation of toys, overtaking the old guard in the hierarchy of Bonnie’s room.

The topic of change is also highlighted by the song in the trailer. The footage is set to the classic INXS tune “Never Tear Us Apart,” which is about a strong, unbreakable bond between two people. In the context of the trailer, it could have two meanings. On one hand, it’s a way to underscore the veteran toys’ fears of being replaced; they’re hopeful that their connection with Bonnie still means something even with the arrival of Lilypad. However, the song’s meaning could also hint at Bonnie’s dynamic with Lilypad, as she doesn’t want anything to come between her and her new tablet. The song choice is an effective way of teasing what’s in store with regard to the narrative, mirroring the Toy Story 4 teaser’s use of “Both Sides Now” to set the stage for Woody’s changing perspective on life.

Since its debut 30 years ago, the Toy Story franchise has always been brilliant in the way it combined family friendly entertainment with mature, deeper themes. It will be interesting to see how Toy Story 5 puts its spin on that concept. Pitting the old group against new technology reads as an organic and logical continuation of the series, serving as an opportunity to explore an ever-changing world and how people adapt to new scenarios. With Jessie positioned as the main character this time around, there’s a lot of potential to deliver something fresh that’s heartfelt and relatable. The best Pixar films find ways to tap into the human condition using creative high concepts, and with Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton at the helm, Toy Story 5 could be the latest in that tradition.

Pixar has brought Toy Story back from satisfying endings not once, but twice now. While Toy Story 6 hasn’t been announced at this point in time, it stands reason to believe that if Toy Story 5 is successful, there will be interest in another sequel. Given its recent box office troubles, Pixar needs hits, and Toy Story is a reliable brand. One way to read the Toy Story 5 tagline is that Pixar could be looking to transition from one age of toys to another, shifting Lilypad and Co. to be the main group moving forward in subsequent installments. Woody, Buzz, and their friends have been through a lot, and there’s seemingly only so much left for them to do. It’s hard to imagine a Toy Story movie without Woody and Buzz at the center, but maybe Toy Story 5 could see them pass the torch.

