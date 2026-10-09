After 33 Years, a Cult Fan-Favorite That Made Roger Ebert Want to Cry “Get Me Out of Here” Is a Streaming Hit (and We Could Be Getting Another Sequel)

Halloween is the time of year that many cult movies get to live a new life as spooky season digs up a host of films that we never really pay much attention to at other times of year. While there are some classic horror movies that delivered big box office wins and endless praise on their original release, many fan-favorite movies failed to impress the most ruthlessly hard-to-please critics and completely flopped during their theatrical runs. One such film is now casting a spell over the Disney+ chart with its usual chart-topping revival more than three decades after someone made the dubious decision to release it in cinemas in mid-July against a huge summer blockbuster like Jurassic Park with the expected result. Yet, thanks to its home video success, the Sanderson Sisters have refused to die and Hocus Pocus has become a must-watch Halloween staple, especially following its successful legacy sequel release in 2022.

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Hocus Pocus stars the witchy trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the damned Sandersons who centuries after their demise are brought back to life when a group of teens light their black flame candle and summon them into modern times. As the witches attempt to make their return a permanent thing, the children battle to put the Sandersons back where they belong in a mix of low-level scares, plenty of humor and a even a sing-a-long musical number. Despite having found its place as a cult classic with a massive nostalgic pull to boot, the film was not always seen through the same rose-tinted glasses it is now and it was roundly panned by renowned critic Roger Ebert, who delivered it a terrible 1-star rating and sent it straight back into the same pit the Sandersons were resurrected from.

Roger Ebert Had Nothing Good to Say About Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus may not have outstanding reviews but audiences were mostly happy with the film and it landed a reasonable enough 74% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the lowly 42% approval rating from critics was not exactly a glowing endorsement of the film, and Ebert’s review was one of the worst. Among his many complaints about Hocus Pocus, Ebert found the three lead witches to be “thoroughly unpleasant,” and almost at the start of his review noted that watching it felt like “attending a party you weren’t invited to” as he just did not get the film’s tone, jokes or much of the plot. As if that wasn’t enough, Ebert added the stinger that “a good movie inspires the audience to subconsciously ask, ‘Give me more!’ The witches in this one inspired by silent cry, ‘Get me out of here!’”

It is a sign of the disconnect a movie can sometimes cause between critics and audiences, as not only did viewers end up taking the Sandersons into their hearts but eventually had their own silent prayers answered when the witches returned for Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022. The sequel strangely saw an unexpected swing in reviews, with critics actually being more favorable than audiences, but it was all really irrelevant as the film secured a record-breaking debut on Disney+ that immediately sparked whispers of a third outing being on the cards. In May this year, it was confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 is in early development at Disney with the Midler, Parker, and Najimy all expected to return. Whether we actually get the movie is still to be seen, but it is clear that there is enough love out there for the franchise to make it a foolish idea not to light the black flame candle just one more time.