Hocus Pocus Director Addresses Longtime Fan Theory

Hocus Pocus's director has addressed some longtime fan speculation in a new interview. Kenny Ortega told EW that a deleted scene featured in the trailer for Hocus Pocus actually helped characterize the Sanderson Sisters. The clip in question saw the witches in a grocery store. Maybe you've never noticed before, but that actually doesn't happen in the movie. Ortega recalled, "We honored the writing, and then we had a party, and some of that party had to be left behind because of the length and timing." However, that sequence is one of Ortega's favorite bits of filming. In the interview, he credits Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker for their comedic timing. Mary Sanderson tries to run off with a baby during the grocery sequence and they sadly had to leave it out of Hocus Pocus.

"There was a scene with Kathy in a grocery store, where there was a woman shopping with a cart, and she had her child in the cart," Ortega began, "While the woman was shopping, she turned away from her cart for a moment, and Mary steals the cart because there's a child in it. The woman turns around and her child is gone, and the woman goes chasing after Kathy, who's trying to beat it with the child."

Hocus Pocus Back In Theaters

Theaters across the United States have bought Hocus Pocus back for the movie's 30th Anniversary. AMC locations have announced the film's return for Halloween o social media. Tickets for Hocus Pocus went on sale back on October 6. Across the pond in the United Kingdom, fans also have some room to celebrate as there are select showings at Cineworld, Showcase, and Vue on multiple dates too. Hocus Pocus 2 hit streaminghttps://comicbook.com/movies/news/hocus-pocus-2-becomes-most-watched-disney-movie-ever/with a bang, and the love for the Sanderson Sisters is absolutely apparent among all those people who watched at home. Spooky season being in full effect means that there will be a lot of viewers heading to the cinema to relive a seasonal favorite. It can be hard to get a family-focused entry into theaters around this time because of so many horror movies.

On Twitter, Hocus Pocus wrote, "For 30 years the Sanderson Sisters have been putting a spell on you, see them back on the big screen for a limited time as we celebrate Hocus Pocus' 30th Anniversary! The black flame candle ignites once again on October 6th."

Hocus Pocus 3's Status

(Photo: Disney)

Hocus Pocus 3 is all but a lock at this point. But, Disney has not made an official announcement yet. Doug Jones's Billy Butcherson is one of the faces fans hope to see in attendance for the sequence. Collider caught up with the actor to talk about the famous trio of witches. Everyone involved is already thinking of getting the band back together for another ride.

"When that call came, I was excited to get to do all of that again. I got to reunite with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, which was so dreamy," Jones told them. "The difference between 30 years, working with them, is that I was starstruck the first time. I was such a huge fan of Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who had done The Kathy & Mo Show and Sister Act, at that time. They were all huge, in my world. I was just like, 'I can't believe I'm on the same set with these people. Oh, my gosh!'"

"Coming back, you never lose your starstruck-ness, really, or I don't. I was still like, 'Oh, my gosh, there they are again.' But now, with the 30 years that have passed, my career has gone places, and thankfully, I've been very blessed with what's happened in my life, that they were treating me, and we were interacting more as peers," he continued. "That was a big difference that I noticed, and was very happy about. We're all 30 years older, and have matured and come through a lot of life in that time, so there was a lot to chat about on set. It was really quite lovely."

Did you ever wonder about that Hocus Pocus detail? Let us know in the comments down below!