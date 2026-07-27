After Eight Years of Waiting, the First Footage From the Children of Blood and Bone Movie Revealed

Fantasy fans have a lot to look forward to on the big and small screen, but one series that they’ve been waiting to see in live-action for years is now closer than ever. Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone was first published in 2018 and immediately started a firestorm for fantasy fans. The book quickly became a sensation, and, as is the norm, the series caught the attention of Hollywood. Over the years, multiple variations of the film were put into development, with various filmmakers attached, but none were able to get off the ground until now.

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Ahead of its premiere next January, Paramount Pictures has released a behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming Children of Blood and Bone, which not only offers a look at some of the footage from the film but also the making of the movie and its vast ensemble cast. This first look has arrived ahead of the full trailer for Children of Blood and Bone, which will premiere tomorrow, offering a first real look at bringing the film to life. There’s one problem, though: a controversy brewing behind-the-scenes that could be bad news.

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At the heart of Children of Blood and Bone‘s story is a young woman who goes on a journey to “reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people,” teaming up with her brother and the daughter of the king to fight back against his tyranny. It’s easy to see why the book became a success with a hook like that, and this was just the beginning of the story. The book was the first in the Legacy of Orïsha trilogy, followed by Children of Virtue and Vengeance and Children of Anguish and Anarchy.

The upcoming movie also has a , featuring Amandla Stenberg (The Acolyte), Damson Idris (F1), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), Regina King (Watchmen), Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), and Viola Davis (Fences, The Woman King). Children of Blood and Bone is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball).

A surprising development happened earlier this month, though, as original Children of Blood and Bone author Tomi Adeyemi began to publicly distance herself from the movie, despite being one of the credited screenwriters. In a since-deleted post on TikTok, the author said, “There is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work… I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it. It’s been painful holding this back from you all.”

To her credit, she hasn’t spoken about it since, instead focusing on her next book, The Siren, due out in September. It remains to be seen how this distance might also affect the film itself, with the author not talking about it at all and fans of the books perhaps wanting to back the original creative when the time comes.

The full trailer for Children of Blood and Bone will debut tomorrow, with the film arriving in theaters on January 15, 2027.