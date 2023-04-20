Al Pacino Reveals Which The Godfather Movie He Prefers

There's no questioning that Al Pacino will go down in history as one of the greatest actors of all time, and he has proven himself as one of the best time and time again. Pacino has been in some of the greatest films of all time, which also adds to his caliber as an actor, but one of his greatest roles has to be in The Godfather Trilogy. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather trilogy is publicly lauded and has made a stamp on pop culture history. Fans usually argue over which film is the best of The Godfather trilogy, and there is no way to determine which is better. It just comes down to taste. But it seems that Pacino has definitely drawn a line in the sand between The Godfather and The Godfather Part II. During a discussion with David Rubenstein for the 92nd Street Y, New York's People Who Inspire Us (via THR), Pacino revealed which The Godfather film he prefers.

"No, I don't. I really think it's more — what would you call it — artistic or something, I don't know," Pacino said when asked if The Godfather Part II was better than it's predecessor. "I don't mean to play it down and be overly modest because I star in it with Bob de Niro, but at the same time, it's a different film."

"You see, The Godfather is more entertaining. Godfather II is this study, this personal thing for Francis [Ford Coppola]. Godfather I, I saw it recently, it's always got two or three things going on in a scene. You're always in the story, you're going. You don't know what's going to happen next, it's storytelling, it's really storytelling at its best. Godfather II sort of linearizes, and [it's] kind of different, somber, moves slowly. But it's a great movie, I have to say." Pacino added.

What is Al Pacino Doing Next?

Previously, reports indicated that Nico Pizzolatto will be writing and directing the indie drama Easy's Waltz. The cast of the film will include Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Pacino and Simon Rex. The project is being described as "Swingers meets A Star Is Born" and follows a down-on-his-luck comedian-crooner navigating modern Las Vegas with old-school Vegas personalities.

Pizzolatto is best known for creating the award-winning HBO crime anthology series True Detective, and also writing The Magnificent Seven and The Guilty. He also had uncredited or pseudonymous involvement with Galveston and Deadwood: The Movie.

What is the Most Recent Thing Al Pacino Appeared In?

Pacino most recently appeared in Amazon Prime Video's Hunters. The streaming service describes the Hunters as follows, "Inspired by true events, Hunters will follow an eclectic and diverse group of mercenaries in 1977 New York City, who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. The group is led on a bloody quest for revenge and justice, which leads them to stumble into a far-reaching conspiracy that could forever shape the world. The series' cast includes Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin."

"With Hunters, David Weil's bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, added. "We are thrilled that David, Jordan, and the Hunters will be back with us for more."

