True Detective Creator to Direct New Movie With Vince Vaughn and Al Pacino

After creating the smash hit True Detective, Nico Pizzolatto is about to make his directorial film debut. On Friday, reports indicated that Pizzolatto will be writing and directing the indie drama Easy's Waltz. The cast of the film will include Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Al Pacino and Simon Rex. The project is being described as "Swingers meets A Star Is Born" and follows a down-on-his-luck comedian-crooner navigating modern Las Vegas with old-school Vegas personalities.

Pizzolatto is best known for creating the award-winning HBO crime anthology series True Detective, and also writing The Magnificent Seven and The Guilty. He also had uncredited or pseudonymous involvement with Galveston and Deadwood: The Movie.

Will there be a new season of True Detective?

To the surprise of some of the franchise's fans, True Detective is set to return in the near future under a new title, True Detective: Night Country. In the series, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. The series stars Jodie Foster as Liz Danvers and Kali Reis as Evangeline Navarro.

A fourth season of True Detective has been in the works for quite some time, with Pizzolatto originally planning an idea for Season 4, before HBO shifted gears on the project in 2021.

"I had this idea, and to me, I think it's a really strong idea, and it would be something I've never seen on television before," Pizzolatto previously shared with IndieWire. "But since then, I've had another idea that I've talked about with an actor, and that, to me, would be the most exciting thing we could do with True Detective."

"I think it would be really great for the fans. I just don't know if we're going to get to do it," Pizzolatto added.

