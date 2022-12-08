Hunters Season 2 Gets First Teaser

Prime Video has released a new teaser trailer for the second season of Hunters, its original series that centers on "a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they're known, have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans." The series, which stars Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, first debuted in 2020 and then .

The series covers the perspectives of both the Hunters and of law enforcement, who want to track down the Nazis in the "right" way and prevent any more bloodshed. While the law enforcement side of things claims that killing evil people makes you into the evil you aim to fight, Pacino's character offered in the first season that the best revenge is not a life well-lived, but "the best revenge -- is revenge."

Hunters is produced by Amazon Studios, Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, and executive produced by Weil, who serves as co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) directs the pilot episode and executive produces alongside Peele, Win Rosenfeld of Monkeypaw, Nelson McCormick, and David Ellender of Sonar.

The show was ordered straight to series, presumably on the strength of Peele's many recent successes, which include directing and/or producting Get Out, Us, and BlackKklansman. On the TV side, he has been working on CBS All Access's The Twilight Zone. But after the first season aired, the pandemic and ever-shifting streaming landscape left some questions about when or if fans would get the second season. Ultimately Amazon decided to put it into production for a second season with the "...and final" tag added.

Executive Produced by Jordan Peele and starring Al Pacino, the second and final season of Hunters is coming to Prime Video January 13.