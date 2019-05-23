‘Aladdin’ Reveals Stunning Look At Princess Jasmine

Disney is embracing the world of live-action film these days, and Aladdin is the next story to get such a treatment. Now, fans have gotten a better look at Naomi Scott's take on Princess Jasmine, and the actress is opening up about what the role means to her.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, a new image of Jasmine has gone live, and it shows the heroine doing her royal duties.

Dressed in an elaborate gown, Princess Jasmine is seen descending some ornate stars in what appears to be a throne room. To the left, a ceremonial guard can be found armed as Jasmine walks past, and she appears to be heading towards a group of escorts at the foot of the stairs.

I have one love, it seems. pic.twitter.com/64K2gDX2lC — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) December 23, 2018

This ornate image gives fans an idea of how Jasmine will look as she deals with royal court. Aladdin may put lots of focus on the heroine's free-thinking ways, but she is a princess when all is said and done. Jasmine must know how to rule diligently if she wants to support her people, and this live-action adaptation will see the girl do that in some very fancy clothes.

In an interview with EW, Scott opened up about her own attachments to Jasmine, and the British actress said it was important seeing a Disney princess who looked like her. The star, whose mother is of Indian descent, said it was "really powerful" to see a princess she could see herself in.

"Princess Jasmine is genuinely one of my favorite princesses growing up, although I feel like anyone would say that. But genuinely, she was it for me. It was her and Pocahontas; she was definitely top two, for sure. She's someone who is so beloved, and having an animated character and bringing it to life in the way that it'll be authentic and natural is the best part of the job for me," the actress explained.

"I love that in this movie, Jasmine's main objective at the beginning of the movie is really to protect her people, to do right by them, and she's a bad-arse, but it doesn't mean that she doesn't get upset when she thinks Aladdin screws up. She definitely isn't a finished article at the beginning of the movie, but she has this beautiful arc and progression, and she goes from asking for what she wants to really just taking it, and displaying that she is a leader, and that's what I loved the most: Taking something and actually creating something with so much more depth was the most fun and the biggest honor for me, but I'm surrounded by amazing women that I can take inspiration from."

So, what do you make of Princess Jasmine's look so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Aladdin premieres in theaters on May 24, 2019.