Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Streaming Services in July 2024
Beverly Hills Cop, Cobra Kai, and Bluey highlight the biggest streaming titles in July.
July is already upon us, believe it or not, and all of the major streaming services are readying a ton of new additions for the month ahead. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have some big plans for July, and we've put all of their upcoming lineups in one convenient location.
Netflix has a couple of very big titles arriving in July. On the movie side of things, the streaming service will debut the long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on July 3rd. Eddie Murphy's return to the beloved action comedy franchise has been three decades in the making. Later in the month, on July 18th, wildly popular series Cobra Kai will return with the first batch of episodes in its sixth and final season.
Over on Disney+, the most popular TV show in the world is coming back with a new series of shorts. Bluey is on hiatus but the series known as Bluey Minisodes will premiere on July 3rd with a batch of seven episodes. 14 additional Bluey Minisodes will be released over the next year.
You can check out the full list of July's new streaming additions below!
July 1st
NETFLIX
About Antoine: Season 1
Amazing Antoine
American Hustle
American Psycho
Annabelle
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Daddy
The Blind Side
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Easy A
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)
The House Bunny
Jigsaw
The Karate Kid
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Magic Mike XXL
Matilda
The Nun
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2
Suits: Season 9
The Sweetest Thing
Uncle Buck
The Wiz
Zombieland
DISNEY+
SHARKFEST
Attack of the Red Sea Sharks
Baby Sharks in the City
Shark Attack 360 (S1, 8 episodes)
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
Shark vs. Ross Edgley
Sharks Gone Viral
Supersized Sharks
MAX
!Three Amigos!
17 Again
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)
America's Best Towns to Visit
As Good as It Gets
Babe
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two
Beowulf
Blended
Black Adam
Bonnie and Clyde
Brokeback Mountain
Butterfield 8
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Chinatown
Cleopatra
The Company You Keep
The Craft
Cyrus
Deep Blue Sea
The Express
The Eyes of My Mother
Firestarter
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Frank
Garden State
Gattaca
Giant
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Gods of Egypt
Good Luck Chuck
Grand Piano
Inside Job
Lady Bird
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
The Meg
Melancholia
Mortal Kombat (1995)
A Most Wanted Man
National Velvet
Network
Out of the Furnace
Panic Room
Parenthood
Please Stand By
Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee
Raging Bull
Rescue Dawn
The Rider
Saw
Saw 3D: The Final Chapter
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Signs
Single White Female
The Sixth Sense
The Smurfs (Movie)
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
The Thomas Crown Affair
To Sir, with Love
To the Wonder
Twister
Unbreakable
West Side Story (1961)
Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
Woodshock
HULU
Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere
Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere
Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere
Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere
Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere
Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere
Blippi Anniversary Compilations
Blippi NASA Episodes
Blippi Wonderful World Tour
Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1
(500) Days Of Summer
2012
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Alita: Battle Angel
Angels & Demons
Aniara
Behind Enemy Lines
The Big Wedding
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Cable Guy
Couples Retreat
Courage Under Fire
Cry Macho
The Da Vinci Code
Ford v Ferrari
Funny People
Garden State
Get Out
The Guilty
Hail Satan?
Just Go With It
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Margaret.
The Monuments Men
Mortal Engines
The Namesake
Predators
The Predator
Rough Night
The Salt Of The Earth
Sex Tape
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Source Code
Step Brothers
Super Troopers
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Tangerine
Tragedy Girls
Wrath Of The Titans
PARAMOUNT+
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Perfect Day
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
American History X
Apache Junction
Big Top Pee-Wee
Biker Boyz
Blades of Glory
Blue Chips
Boyz N' The Hood
Caddyshack
Catch the Bullet
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels Full Throttle
Charlotte's Web
Copycat
Defiance
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard with a Vengeance
Drag Me to Hell
El Dorado
Enemy at the Gates
Fear
Freedom Writers
Funny Face
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning
Grease
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hamburger Hill
Heat
Heist
Identity
Imagine That
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Live Free or Die Hard
Love The Coopers
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Miss Sloane
My Left Foot
Necessary Roughness
New Jack City
Outlaw Posse
Paid in Full
Pawn Sacrifice
Private Parts
Rounders
Rudy
Rules of Engagement
Rushmore
RV
Sahara
Set It Off: Director's Cut
Sexy Beast
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition
Stephen King's Thinner
Stop-Loss
Summer Rental
Summer School
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
Swingers
Terms of Endearment
The Baby-Sitters Club
The Babysitter
The East
The Love Letter
The Mechanic
The Running Man
The Saint
The Silence of the Lambs
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Truman Show
The Yards
Timeline
Tom & Jerry
Top Secret!
Total Recall
Trainspotting
Uncommon Valor
Universal Soldier
What Men Want
Without a Paddle
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zero Dark Thirty
Memory
PEACOCK
The Chosen: Season 4
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen 15th Anniversary Special
2 Guns
All Saints Christmas
American Pie
American Pie 2
Angel of Christmas
Angels and Ornaments
Annihilation
Arsenal
Bangkok Dangerous
Best of The Best
Between Worlds
The Big Lebowski
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path
A Biltmore Christmas
Black Girls
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Bridesmaids
Broadcasting Christmas
The Bronze
Bruce Almighty
Campfire Christmas
Catch a Christmas Star
Chasing Niagara
Christmas Festival of Ice
The Christmas Heart
The Christmas House
The Christmas House 2: Deck
Those Halls
Christmas in Conway
The Christmas Parade
Christmas Sail
The Christmas Spirit
The Christmas Train
Christmas With a Kiss
Christmas With Tucker
Collateral
Contraband
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch
A Dog Named Christmas
Drift
Drive Angry 3D
Enchanted Christmas
Fallen Angel
The Fifth Element
Fir Crazy
Fisherman's Friends
Foxcatcher
Friends & Family Christmas
Game Time
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
Gone in Sixty Seconds
The Gospel According to André
Hell or High Water
Her Pen Pal
Hitched For the Holidays
Holiday Heritage
A Holiday in Harlem
The Holiday Stocking
Ice Sculpture Christmas
The Independent
It's Complicated
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
Joe
Joyeux Noel
Kick-Ass
Knowing
Let It Snow
Letters To Juliet
Letters to Santa
A Lifelong Love
Little Rascals
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
Love Locks
Lucky Christmas
Madagascar
A Majestic Christmas
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
The Miracle Season
Monsters V. Aliens
My Christmas Guide
Mystic Christmas
Nadia
Naughty or Nice
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Nobody
Northpole
November Christmas
A Nutcracker Christmas
Office Space
One Christmas Eve
One Summer
Our Christmas Mural
A Paris Proposal
Paris, Wine & Romance
The Perfect Storm
Piranha 3-D
Piranha 3DD
Pitch Perfect
Profile
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
The Purge: Anarchy
Purple Rain
Repentance
Road to Perdition
The Rock
A Rose For Christmas
Scarface
A Season for Miracles
The Secret of Roan Inish
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told
Silver Bells
Soul Surfer
Sound of Christmas
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Summer Villa
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Titanic
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Under The Christmas Sky
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
Wet Hot American Summer
Where Are You, Christmas?
Who's Your Caddy?
Window Wonderland
PRIME VIDEO
JAG S1-10
The Chosen S4
The Way West
Tyler Perry's Sistas S1-S3
13 Going on 30 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
A Fistful of Dollars
A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy
A Separation
Absence of Malice
American Outlaws
Amistad
Animal House
Annie (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bananas
Billy Madison
Blue Chips
Blue Crush
Blue Crush 2
Blue Velvet
Bottle Rocket
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Center Stage: On Pointe – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Center Stage: Turn It Up – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Charlie Bartlett
Chato's Land
Code Of Silence
Collide – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Colors
Cruel Intentions – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Dances with Wolves
Death at a Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Death Rides A Horse
Death Warrant
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Easy Rider
El Dorado
Event Horizon
Five Easy Pieces
For a Few Dollars More
From Here To Eternity
Fury – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Gladiator
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hang 'em High
Hannibal
Hard Target
Harsh Times
Hotel Transylvania 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
How to Train Your Dragon 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Jagged Edge
Jupiter Ascending
Justin Bieber's Believe – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Kramer vs. Kramer
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lawrence Of Arabia
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Love & Mercy
Masquerade
Mechanic: Resurrection – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mermaids
Missing Link – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mr. Majestyk
Mr. Smith Goes To Washington
Mrs. Winterbourne
My Left Foot
No Country for Old Men
Non-Stop
Original Sin
Picture This
Pompeii
Postcards From The Edge
Private Parts
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sahara
Savages
Saving Private Ryan
Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power
Scorpion King: Book of Souls
Seventh Son
Shane
Skyscraper – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Sleepy Hollow
Split – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Spy Game
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VII: Generations
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek X: Nemesis
Stephen King's Thinner
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Taxi Driver
Ted
Teen Wolf Too
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Age of Innocence
The Armstrong Lie
The Awful Truth
The Babysitter
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
The Bone Collector
The Bridge At Remagen
The Bridge on the River Kwai
The Caine Mutiny
The Comedian
The Falcon and the Snowman
The First Wives Club
The Golden Child
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Guns of Navarone
The High Note – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The King of Staten Island – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Last Airbender
The Love Letter
The Magnificent Seven
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Other Guys – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Remains Of The Day
The Running Man
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior
The Silence Of The Lambs
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Turning – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Wolfman (2010)
They Might Be Giants
Timeline
Trainspotting
Unforgiven
Walking Tall: The Payback
Wanderlust
Wayne's World
Witness
Young Adult
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
July 2nd
NETFLIX
SPRINT -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
DISNEY+
The Acolyte – Episode 6 at 6pm PT
MAX
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 4 (Discovery)
Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (HBO Original)
Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis IN 2024 (Motor Trend)
HULU
The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes
PEACOCK
El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
I Am Andrew Tate
Snapped, Season 33 – Finale (Oxygen)
PRIME VIDEO
Evil Dead Rise
The Beekeeper
July 3rd
NETFLIX
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Man with 1000 Kids (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Bluey Minisodes – First 7 Minisodes Streaming
MAX
Barnwood Builders, Season 18 (Magnolia Network)
HULU
Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere
After The First 48: Season 8B
Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Kennedy: Complete Season 1
Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5
Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3
PARAMOUNT+
The National Parks
PEACOCK
Chick Fight
Two Loves and a Bear
July 4th
NETFLIX
Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
CBS Reports: America Unfiltered: The Voices Behind the Polls
PRIME VIDEO
Space Cadet
July 5th
NETFLIX
Desperate Lies (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Goyo (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Imaginary (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3
MAX
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 9 (Magnolia Network)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials): The Star of a Thousand Wishes (2024)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 48 (Food Network)
King of Zanzibar (Max Original)
HULU
20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere
Cellphone
The Monk and the Gun
Muzzle
PEACOCK
Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
Inside
The Wrong Stepmother
PRIME VIDEO
Temptation Island Mexico
July 6th
PEACOCK
WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)
July 7th
NETFLIX
Boruto: Naruto the Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie-
MAX
Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier (Discovery)
Jaws vs. Leviathan (Discovery)
Makozilla (Discovery)
Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion (Discovery)
HULU
Ip Man: Kung Fu Master
PEACOCK
Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut
July 8th
NETFLIX
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
MAX
BBQ Brawl, Season 5 (Food Network)
Big Shark Energy (Discovery)
Bodies in the Water (ID)
Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood (Discovery)
Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)
Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 7 (ID)
Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)
HULU
13 Assassins
Jesus Camp
The Queen Of Versailles
PARAMOUNT+
Anesthesia
July 9th
NETFLIX
The Boyfriend (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn -- NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
The Acolyte – Episode 7 at 6pm PT
MAX
6000-Lb Shark (Discovery)
Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 3 (Food Network)
Deadliest Bite (Discovery)
Monster Hammerheads: Species X (Discovery)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 12 (TLC)
Mecum Main Attractions: Indianapolis IN (Motor Trend)
HULU
The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
PARAMOUNT+
Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken premiere
PEACOCK
Banana: Season 1
Prey: Seasons 1-2
Snapped, Season 34 – Premiere (Oxygen)
PRIME VIDEO
Sam Morril: You've Changed
July 10th
NETFLIX
Eva Lasting: Season 2 (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
Receiver -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Wild Wild Punjab (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan (Discovery)
Expedition Unknown: Shark Wrecks of WWII (Discovery)
Great White North (Discovery)
Quad Gods (HBO Original)
HULU
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere
Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere
Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 2, 4-6)
Ice Airport Alaska (Season 4)
Ridiculousness (Seasons 11-12)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 13)
The Patrick Star Show (Season 2)
Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years season two premiere
July 11th
NETFLIX
Another Self: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Vanished into the Night (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
Caught! When Sharks Attack (Discovery)
Christina on the Coast, Season 5 (HGTV)
Great White Danger Zone (Discovery)
MILF of Norway, Season 1 (Max Original)
Monster of Oz (Discovery)
Teen Torture Inc. (Max Original)
HULU
Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries
Claim to Fame: Season 3 Premiere
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere
The Animal Kingdom
Tyrel
PEACOCK
The Hungry Games: Alaska's Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black
July 12th
NETFLIX
Blame the Game (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Champion (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Exploding Kittens -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lobola Man (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)
Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)
Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)
Descendants: The Rise of Red - Premiere
MAX
Shark Attack Island (Discovery)
Sharks of the Dead Zone (Discovery)
The Real Sharkano (Discovery)
HULU
Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere
HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1
The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1
Road Wars: Complete Season 2
Fast Charlie
Fern Brady: Power & Chaos
Iliza's Locals (Ep. 1)
Iliza's Locals (Ep. 2)
Iliza's Locals (Ep. 3)
Mark Normand: Out To Lunch
Scrambled
PEACOCK
Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Every Family
July 13th
MAX
Faye (HBO Original)
Mothersharker: Hammertime (Discovery)
Sharktopia (Discovery)
PARAMOUNT+
Arthur and the Invisibles
PEACOCK
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters
July 14th
MAX
Alex vs. America, Season 4 (Food Network)
In the Eye of the Storm, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mary Makes It Easy, Season 4 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
Rescuing Christmas
July 15th
NETFLIX
Midnight Sun
Trolls Band Together
Wonderoos -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Angels in the Outfield
MAX
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two (2024)
HULU
Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2
Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
I'm Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
PARAMOUNT+
Fifty Shades of Black
The Current War
July 16th
NETFLIX
The Boy Next Door
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Chad Daniels: Empty Nester -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Homicide: Los Angeles -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
The Acolyte – Episode 8 at 6pm PT
MAX
The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph, Season 1 (ID)
Welcome to Plathville, Season 6 (TLC)
PARAMOUNT+
Mafia Spies premiere
PEACOCK
Popstar: Never Stop Stopping
Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)
Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)
July 17th
NETFLIX
The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
T・P BON: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
DISNEY+
America's Funniest Home Videos (S27-29, 66 episodes)
Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)
MAX
Wild Wild Space (HBO Original)
HULU
Unprisoned: Complete Season 2
PARAMOUNT+
Basketball Wives (Season 11)
July 18th
NETFLIX
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Master of the House (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Season 1 (Max Original)
The Commandant's Shadow
HULU
How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2
Girl in the Video
I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4
MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B
Mountain Men: Complete Season 12
The Quake
PARAMOUNT+
Big Brother (Season 26)
PEACOCK
The Dirty D, Season 3 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)
Those About To Die, Season 1 – All Episodes – 10 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class Tennis
My Spy The Eternal City
July 19th
NETFLIX
Find Me Falling -- NETFLIX FILM
Skywalkers: A Love Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sweet Home: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Love Lies Bleeding (A24)
HULU
Lucky 13: Series Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere
The American
Bring Him to Me
Cult Killer
PEACOCK
A Thousand and One
Deb's House, Season 1 – Finale (ALLBLK)
PRIME VIDEO
Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa
July 21st
NETFLIX
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
DISNEY+
NFL Flag Football Championship
Boys 15 Under Final (3-4pm PT)
Girls 18 Under Final (4-5pm PT)
MAX
Forbidden Love, Season 1 (TLC)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Finale (Peacock Original)
A Very Vermont Christmas
July 22nd
MAX
Fatal Affairs, Season 1 (ID)
PARAMOUNT+
PD True (Season 1)
PEACOCK
Hoof Dreams
July 23rd
NETFLIX
All American: Season 6
MAX
Chopped, Season 58 (Food Network)
Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game (CNN Originals)
HULU
Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1
Femme
PEACOCK
Ondine
Sins of the South, Season 1 – All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Oxygen)
PRIME VIDEO
Bob Marley: One Love
Irresistible – Available on Freevee for free with ads
July 24th
NETFLIX
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love of my life (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Resurrected Rides -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Firebuds (S2, 13 episodes)
MAX
Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (HBO Original)
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 36 (Food Network)
PARAMOUNT+
Weiner
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 16)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (Seasons 14-15)
PEACOCK
The Ark, Season 2 – Premiere (SYFY)
Password: Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – Available on Freevee for free with ads
July 25th
NETFLIX
The Decameron -- NETFLIX SERIES
Kleo: Season 2 (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tokyo Swindlers (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Full Custom Garage, Season 4 (Motor Trend)
Mecum Full Throttle: Kissimmee Summer Special 2024 (Motor Trend)
HULU
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 6
The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1
The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere
Lousy Carter
PEACOCK
Hart to Heart, Season 4 – Finale (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Troppo S2
Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
July 26th
NETFLIX
The Dragon Prince: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Elite: Season 8 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
House of Ga'a (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM
Non Negotiable (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
Knox Goes Away
Walker, Season 4
HULU
Playground: Complete Season 1
Ben Roy: Hyena
Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts
The Origin of Evil
Sleeping Dogs
Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker
PEACOCK
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson – Premiere (Peacock Original)
July 27th
NETFLIX
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
PARAMOUNT+
Hannibal Rising
PEACOCK
Gold Zone – Premiere (Peacock Original)
July 28th
PEACOCK
An Ice Palace Romance
Watch With Alex Cooper – Premiere (Peacock Original)
July 29th
HULU
Futurama: Season 12 Premiere
PEACOCK
Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 – Finale (USA)
July 30th
MAX
Violent Earth with Liev Schreiber (CNN Originals)
HULU
Betrayal: A Father's Secret: Complete Docuseries
PRIME VIDEO
Five Feet Apart – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Lisa Frankenstein
Perfect Addiction
July 31st
NETFLIX
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)
PARAMOUNT+
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Season 2)
PEACOCK
Burning
La Isla: Desafío Extremo: Season 1 (Telemundo)
The Wailing
