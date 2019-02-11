Wendy’s Weighs in on Will Smith’s Genie in ‘Aladdin’

Disney dropped an extended sneak peek of Aladdin last night, ending up showing fans the first official look of Will Smith’s blue-skinned Genie. Suffice to say, plenty of fans instantly took to Twitter to share their initial reactions.

In the day of digital media, brands aren’t far behind and as fate would have it, Wendy’s has decided to unveil their opinions of Smith’s take on the character. Coincidentally enough, the fast food chain tweeted ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis with their initial reaction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fresh Prince of Agrabah — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 11, 2019

Combining the best of both worlds, Wendy’s nod to Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is sure to make fans of the 90s sitcom excited with joy.

This isn’t the first time Wendy’s has been in the spotlight with fans of genre entertainment. In fact, the burger joint found themselves at the forefront of the age-old “Marvel vs. DC” debate just last week. After the question was posed by comic book scribe Gail Simone, Wendy’s ultimately sided with Marvel, reminding fans it’s perfectly alright to be a fan of both publishers.

When it comes to Smith’s version of the Genie, Aladdin director Guy Ritchie previously revealed he had a very specific idea for the live-action version of the character, comparing the role to a bodybuilding dad in the 1970s.

“There’s a particular type of physicality that I grew up with that I was keen on, that 1970s body builder look — not inflicted by steroids but by lifting vast amounts of weight and eating vast amounts of food — so I just want a genie with abs, a genie that looks like he can move stuff,” Ritchie explained. “I did want a traditional demi-God, someone who looked like a big, strong dad. I didn’t want a genie that looks like all he can do is eat either, that is the way you end up going.

Guy Ritchie directs the new Aladdin movie on a script he wrote alongside Vanessa Taylor and John August. The film stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Will Smith (the Genie), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders), Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), Numan Acar (Hakim), and Navid Negahban (Sultan).

What do you think about Will Smith as the Genie? Are you a fan of the CGI-enhanced coloring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Aladdin enters theaters on May 24th.