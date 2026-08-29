Alien Franchise Report Reveals a Very Clear Response to Ridley Scott’s Criticism of the Series

Now that The Dog Stars is out of the way, having premiered to scathing reviews and a less-than-stellar reception, it seems that director Ridley Scott is setting his sights back on the Alien franchise—and he has some pretty big opinions on the franchise from Romulus onward and where it went wrong; in his mind, this means that he needs to revisit the franchise, effectively saving it. But fans strongly disagree, and they’re not afraid to share their own opinion: Ridley Scott needs to stay away from Alien.

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Scott is no stranger to sci-fi; the genre put him on the map as a filmmaker. Blade Runner was an instant classic, and he was highly praised for other entries such as The Martian and, obviously, the original Alien. Speaking with French publication AlloCiné , the director made no bones about having “gone back in” to the franchise. Elaborating, he said, “I’m rewriting the next Alien film. . The one that just came out [2024’s Alien: Romulus], it was OK. I think it needs some help. So, I’ve gone back in.” And it’s this news that has fans of the series up in arms.

Does Ridley Scott Actually Have a Hope of “Fixing” the Alien Franchise?

Do you agree with Ridley Scott that Alien: Romulus was just “okay” and the franchise is in need of Scott’s help or is he trying to fix something that isn’t broken? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 29, 2026

The answer seems to be a pretty strong “no” from fans. To put their feelings succinctly, one user on X said, “Scott should worry about the dog sh*t movie he just dropped and not Romulus, which was fun.” While some fans of the IP are happy to see him return to complete his trilogy, which includes Prometheus and Covenant, most feel Scott has nothing new to bring to the franchise, calling him “washed” at this point in his career. Scott’s current feelings about Romulus also clash with what he told the film’s director Fede Álvarez after the movie debuted. According to Variety, Scott initially said that the movie was “f*cking great.”

Well received by critics and audiences alike (earning an 80% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes), Alien: Romulus was essentially a soft launch for the future of the Alien franchise, despite Scott’s planned David trilogy not being finished. The film starred Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, who are now going on to star in major roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, effectively launching their careers. It centered around a group of space colonizers as they find themselves up against a terrifying, murderous alien while attempting to scavenge a derelict space station. Not everyone enjoyed it, but most audience members felt it paid homage to the original two films, creating new, extensive lore while also leaning into everything that made Alien and Aliens the genre-defining films they eventually became.