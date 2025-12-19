All 10 Entries Of A Generation-Defining Horror Franchise Return To Streaming In One Place

One of the great things about the streaming era of entertainment is that it makes it easier than ever to watch favorite movies and television series, but that doesn’t mean that streaming isn’t without its drawbacks especially when it comes to franchises. Sometimes, you’ll run into one movie in a franchise available to stream but not the rest. Others, all of the movies in a series will be available but not on the same streaming platform and not at the same time. It can make for a complicated and sometimes frustrating juggling act in order to watch your favorite films. Now, however, fans of one generation-defining horror franchise are getting the gift of convenient thrills, chills, and terror this holiday as the entire thing has landed on streaming platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, December 19th, all 10 films in the Saw franchise are back to streaming on Peacock. That means that Jigsaw, Saw, Saw 2, Saw 3, Saw 4, Saw 6, Saw X, Saw: The Final Chapter, and Spiral are all available on the platform and fans can easily have themselves a horror marathon.

Saw Is One of The Most Influential. Horror Films of the Early 2000s

Released in 2004, the first Saw not only kicked off the now expansive franchise, but it was also the directorial debut of James Wan who has since become a major figure in the horror genre with the Insidious franchise and The Conjuring universe. The film, told in a nonlinear fashion, followed the mystery of the Jigsaw Killer, a killer who puts his victims through deadly games that test their will to live, putting them through intense physical pain that they have to inflict upon themselves in order to survive. The film was a massive hit when it was release, grossing $104 million on a roughly $1 million budget.

While the film didn’t do particularly well with critics, it’s massive commercial success — especially considering its low production budget — led to it getting a sequel just a year later that was also very successful with Saw II grossing $152.9 million. The most recent film in the franchise, Saw X, was released in 2023. At this point, the future of the franchise is a little unclear. While an 11th installment of the franchise had been anticipated, Blumhouse Productions bought Twisted Pictures’ stake in the franchise back in June ending those plans. For now, Saw X stands as the last film in the franchise and only time will tell what horrors come next.

All 10 Saw films are now streaming on Peacock.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!