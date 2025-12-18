Netflix Is Losing Three of its Best Sci-Fi Movies on the Same Day

The sci-fi section of Netflix‘s streaming roster is going to take a pretty sizeable hit later in the month, as three of the very best genre films on the entire service are set to exit at the same time. Netflix had announced a list of movies exiting after December 31st, but that list didn’t actually mention a couple of these big sci-fi exits.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller Tenet is leaving Netflix on January 1st, which means that New Year’s Eve will be the final day to watch it on the service. Leaving alongside that film is James Cameron’s game-changing blockbuster Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Ridley Scott’s 2015 hit The Martian. Of those three, only The Martian was listed for departure on Netflix’s January newsletter.
Fortunately, Netflix does have some reinforcements coming in the way of sci-fi movies. January 1st will see a couple of big genre hits landing on the service, including Dune and District 9. The service will also add five seasons of sci-fi television with the arrival of Falling Skies, the hit TNT series about a devastating alien invasion.
What Else Is Leaving Netflix?
Those big sci-fi movies aren’t going to be the only major titles leaving Netflix on January 1st, sadly. There’s a whole roster of movies and shows leaving at the start of the new year, including The Goonies, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Baby Driver. The streamer will also be losing all six seasons of Lost. You can check out the full list of January 1st departures below.
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Baby Driver
Blue Beetle
Blue Crush
Blue Streak
Captain Phillips
Clear and Present Danger
Coach Carter
Crazy Rich Asians
Death Becomes Her
Dirty Dancing
Doctor Sleep
Don’t Worry Darling
Dreamgirls
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghost
The Goonies
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
How to Be Single
I Love You, Man
Isn’t It Romantic
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Life of the Party
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Mask
Meet Joe Black
Ocean’s 8
Runaway Bride
Scarface
Star Trek
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
Training Day
Zero Dark Thirty
What are your favorite recent Netflix additions? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!