Netflix Is Losing Three of its Best Sci-Fi Movies on the Same Day

The sci-fi section of Netflix‘s streaming roster is going to take a pretty sizeable hit later in the month, as three of the very best genre films on the entire service are set to exit at the same time. Netflix had announced a list of movies exiting after December 31st, but that list didn’t actually mention a couple of these big sci-fi exits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller Tenet is leaving Netflix on January 1st, which means that New Year’s Eve will be the final day to watch it on the service. Leaving alongside that film is James Cameron’s game-changing blockbuster Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Ridley Scott’s 2015 hit The Martian. Of those three, only The Martian was listed for departure on Netflix’s January newsletter.

Fortunately, Netflix does have some reinforcements coming in the way of sci-fi movies. January 1st will see a couple of big genre hits landing on the service, including Dune and District 9. The service will also add five seasons of sci-fi television with the arrival of Falling Skies, the hit TNT series about a devastating alien invasion.

What Else Is Leaving Netflix?

Those big sci-fi movies aren’t going to be the only major titles leaving Netflix on January 1st, sadly. There’s a whole roster of movies and shows leaving at the start of the new year, including The Goonies, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Baby Driver. The streamer will also be losing all six seasons of Lost. You can check out the full list of January 1st departures below.

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Baby Driver

Blue Beetle

Blue Crush

Blue Streak

Captain Phillips

Clear and Present Danger

Coach Carter

Crazy Rich Asians

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Dancing

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dreamgirls

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghost

The Goonies

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

How to Be Single

I Love You, Man

Isn’t It Romantic

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Life of the Party

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Mask

Meet Joe Black

Ocean’s 8

Runaway Bride

Scarface

Star Trek

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

Training Day

Zero Dark Thirty

What are your favorite recent Netflix additions? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!