Everything Coming to Netflix & Other Major Streaming Services This Weekend (December 19th)

We’ve got one more weekend before Christmas, and many of the major streaming services are taking the opportunity to add some extra movies and TV shows for subscribers to browse over the holidays. Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and just about every other notable streamer has at least a couple of new titles arriving over the next few days.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Netflix has arguably the most notable new release planned for the weekend, and it actually debuted on the service on Thursday morning. The fifth season of hit series Emily in Paris was just released in its entirety, giving fans a week to check binge through the series before Stranger Things returns on Christmas.
Friday will see Peacock bring a complete film franchise to its lineup, which doesn’t happen nearly as often as you might expect. All 10 movies in the Saw series are going to hit Peacock at the same time, so horror fans will have the opportunity to watch the entire saga without having to hop between services.
You can check out the full list of this weekend’s streaming additions below!
Thursday, December 18th
NETFLIX
10DANCE (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Emily in Paris: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? (HBO Original)
HULU
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 12
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025
The Making of a Heart Attack: Complete Season 1
WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1
American Sweatshop (2025)
PEACOCK
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Human Specimens (2025)
Friday, December 19th
NETFLIX
A Time For Bravery (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Breakdown: 1975 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Great Flood (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
DISNEY+
Discovered by Disaster (Season 1) – Premiere
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Episodes 3 & 4
HBO MAX
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 248 (HGTV)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9F (Cartoon Network)
HULU
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
Jigsaw
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (2022)
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw X
Saw: The Final Chapter
Spiral
PARAMOUNT+
DORA season 4 premiere
TUBI
Seven Samurai
Mo’ Waffles
Saturday, December 20th
DISNEY+
Inside the Enchanted Waterways – Premiere
HBO MAX
Adult Swim’s The Elephant (Adult Swim)
HULU
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2
Long Lost Family: Complete Seasons 3-6
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3
Playboy Murders: Complete Season 3
Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story: Complete Season 1
London Calling (2025)
PRIME VIDEO
The Creator (2023)
Sunday, December 21st
HBO MAX
Secrets in the Sand, Season 2 (Science)
I Love LA, Season 1 Finale (HBO Original)
What are you going to be watching this weekend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!