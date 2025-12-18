Everything Coming to Netflix & Other Major Streaming Services This Weekend (December 19th)

We’ve got one more weekend before Christmas, and many of the major streaming services are taking the opportunity to add some extra movies and TV shows for subscribers to browse over the holidays. Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and just about every other notable streamer has at least a couple of new titles arriving over the next few days.

Netflix has arguably the most notable new release planned for the weekend, and it actually debuted on the service on Thursday morning. The fifth season of hit series Emily in Paris was just released in its entirety, giving fans a week to check binge through the series before Stranger Things returns on Christmas.

Friday will see Peacock bring a complete film franchise to its lineup, which doesn’t happen nearly as often as you might expect. All 10 movies in the Saw series are going to hit Peacock at the same time, so horror fans will have the opportunity to watch the entire saga without having to hop between services.

You can check out the full list of this weekend’s streaming additions below!

Thursday, December 18th

NETFLIX

10DANCE (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Emily in Paris: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? (HBO Original)

HULU

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 12

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025

The Making of a Heart Attack: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

American Sweatshop (2025)

PEACOCK

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Human Specimens (2025)

Friday, December 19th

NETFLIX

A Time For Bravery (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Breakdown: 1975 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Great Flood (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

DISNEY+

Discovered by Disaster (Season 1) – Premiere

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Episodes 3 & 4

HBO MAX

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 248 (HGTV)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9F (Cartoon Network)

HULU

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts: Special Premiere

PEACOCK

Jigsaw

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (2022)

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw X

Saw: The Final Chapter

Spiral

PARAMOUNT+

DORA season 4 premiere

TUBI

Seven Samurai

Mo’ Waffles

Saturday, December 20th

DISNEY+

Inside the Enchanted Waterways – Premiere

HBO MAX

Adult Swim’s The Elephant (Adult Swim)

HULU

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2

Long Lost Family: Complete Seasons 3-6

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Playboy Murders: Complete Season 3

Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story: Complete Season 1

London Calling (2025)

PRIME VIDEO

The Creator (2023)

Sunday, December 21st

HBO MAX

Secrets in the Sand, Season 2 (Science)

I Love LA, Season 1 Finale (HBO Original)

