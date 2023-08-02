Every Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Ranked

#7 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) Fundamentally the problem with the 2014 reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is its inability to figure out what it wants to be. Is it a new film for young fans? Is it a Michael Bay-style reinvention of the property to appeal to teens? It tries to be both things and manages to fail by doing so. The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles also look awful, with overly busy designs that do little to show off their personalities beyond just color-coordinated masks. Also, why did they hire Johnny Knoxville to do the voice for Leonardo? It's just one of many confounding elements that will leave you scratching your head. prevnext

#6 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows In many ways, the 2016 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows suffers from the same pratfalls that the 1990 sequel had as well, a hard pivot to a different tone in order to have a younger appeal which resulted in a lackluster product. There are instances however where the madcap stylings show a glimmer of personality, the tragedy of course is that the garish designs for the turtles from the first movie are back. Throughout the film the same energy of the original animated series is present in bursts, which may be either exciting or grating depending on your mileage.

#5 - TMNT (2007) Though the film has one of the best scenes from any Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie with a big screen fight between Raphael and Leonardo, there's not much else that it has going for it. The animated style for the film was dated by the time it was released, and time has largely not been kind to the look of the film one the whole. Thanks to dull versions of the Turtles' personalities and some villains that are completely unmemorable, this one has to fall short of some of its fellow TMNT movies.

#4 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze is an immediate downgrade from the film that came before it, but it's not so drastic that it's unwatchable, just notable to a large degree. What this sequel lacks in some inherent traits of the TMNT it makes up for with charm. Though the turtles themselves almost never even use their weapons, instead using cold cuts, toys, blankets, and doughnuts to do their fighting, the core four remain recognizable as characters. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze is not a "good movie," but most conventional metrics, but Turtle fans with an interest in some good jokes and practical effects do have a lot to like.

#3 - Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie The continuation of the animated series manages one thing much better than other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles follow-ups as it manages to tell a contained story that feels complete, even with dangling carryover from what happened before it. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie not only features a radical re-invention of the TMNT lore in unique, fun ways, but also an animation style that feels like a singular work of pop art. There is one primary reason that this one isn't higher on the list though and it's because it never quite hits the high marks that other movies have managed, it's always good but never great.

#2 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) The original movie that kickstarted the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into the mainstream remains one of the best pieces of media in the entire franchise. Combining the unbeatable practical suits created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop with a tone closer to the original Mirage comics than the original cartoon series made way for a unique movie in the larger lexicon of TMNT, and one that continues to endure. Plus, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles still has one of the best movie posters of all-time.