Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fans Rally to Save Show

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are rallying to save the show on social media. After the release of the Netflix movie, the fandom has been energized. Reception to the Rise film has been mostly positive among viewers and that has people wondering if there are more adventures to come with this incarnation of the Turtles. Anything is possible in the era of streaming, but we will have to wait and find out if all this social media support leads to a renewal somewhere. There's no shortage of appetite for the turtles in any format, so the draw is there. Check out some of the posts!

Director Ant Ward told Comicbook.com that there's something here for fans of the show and those that discovered it through Netflix. "And then, with the movie, you kind of have to maybe see what comes down the line. But it's going to be a bit of both, you know? I think, if you're watching the show and you're a fan of the show, you're going to get a really complete experience with the movie. But it's also going to be a really exciting stand-alone set piece if you're not directly familiar with the show."

Netflix offered a synopsis for the movie: "When a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning, Leo is forced to rise & lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, & Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang!"

"Michelangelo (voiced by Brandon Mychal Smith), Leonardo (voiced by Ben Schwartz), Splinter (voiced by Eric Bauza), Raphael (voiced by Omar Benson Miller), and Donatello (voiced by Josh Brener)"

