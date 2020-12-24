Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Will Introduce Tokka and Rahzar To Bebop and Rocksteady For First Time

✖

Earlier this year came the surprise that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had been hoping for for literally years as the ongoing comic series finally made the villain characters Tokka and Rahzar of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze officially canon. The pair made their debut in the 1991 live-action sequel and despite a few other appearances over the years this marked their first time in the larger mythos of TMNT and the first time in TMNT comics. Now some more exciting news has been revealed as series writer/artist Sophie Campbell has revealed the cover of TMNT #115, with a meeting of villains.

Yup! Tokka and Rahzar will finally come face to face with Bebop and Rocksteady! As fans might recall, the entire reason that Tokka and Rahzar were created and appeared in Secret of the Ooze was because TMNT co-creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman were not fans of Beebop and Rocksteady at the time, having been a product of the cartoon series and not their original comics. So this upcoming issue of the series will not only further cement Tokka and Rahzar's place into the canon of TMNT but it will put them face to face with what you might considered their arch-enemies in a sense.

Campbell's tweet and the full solicit for the new issue appear to confirm one major question that fans had, would the characters be referred to by their full names? Seems like it!

Though mostly relegated to the sidelines for much of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' franchise, Tokka and Rahzar have become fan favorites due to their appearances in the 1991 sequel which saw them put together by Jim Henson's Creature Shop just like the Turtles themselves. Fan favorite action figure makers NECA have even created a 7-inch 2-Pack of the characters from the film that was sold directly to consumers through their official website. The two toys include over 30 points of articulation from head to toe, including articulated eyebrows on Tokka plus real chains on Rahzar, swappable hands, a shield, pipe, wooden beam, fire extinguisher, mutagen canister, and a suspicious box of donuts!

Scheduled to be released on March 10, the solicitation for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #115 reads:

W) Sophie Campbell (A) Sophie Campbell (CA) Kevin Eastman

It's the biggest battle of the year as Bebop and Rocksteady take on Tokka and Rahzar! Meanwhile, Jennika needs to finish forming her band if the future is to be saved. Who she picks as lead singer will surprise you!

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021