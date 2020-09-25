All Three Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies Coming to HBO Max

✖

Next month, the first three Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies -- the ones that feature the walkaround puppet suits that can become horrifying over time -- are coming to HBO Max. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 will all arrive on the streaming platform on October 1, 2020. The animated feature film TMNT will hit the platform on the same day. Today being the 84th birthday of the late, great Jim Henson, it's worth noting that the turtle costumes were developed by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, one of Henson's last projects before his death in 1990.

The films were distributed by New Line Cinema. In 1994, New Line was acquired by the Turner Broadcasting System for $500 million, and so it became property of Warner when Turner merged with Time Warner in 1996.

Here's the synopses for the four movies that are coming to HBO Max:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: From the sewers of New York City, a mutated band of turtle warriors appear to fight an uprising gang of evil ninjas. Starring Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas, and Josh Pais. Directed by Steve Barron.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze: The Turtles and the wicked Shredder face off once again, this time over the last canister of ooze. Will our heroes be able to stop Shredder from creating another army of mutants? Starring Paige Turco, David Warner, and Michelan Sisti. Directed by Steve Barron.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: To rescue April, the Turtles travel back in time to 17th century Japan, the age of the legendary and deadly samurai. Starring Elias Koteas, Paige Turco, and Stuart Wilson. Directed by Steve Barron.

TMNT: Over time, the Turtles have grown apart. But when an ancient rival threatens New York City once again, the four heroes reunite to prevent the evildoers from taking over the world. Starring Patrick Stewart, Sarah Michelle Geller, and Chris Evans. Directed by Kevin Munroe.

The characters, based on comics by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, have gone on to appear in two more theatrical feature films distributed by Paramount, made after Eastman and Laird sold the rights to the property to Nickelodeon, whose parent company ViacomCBS also owns Paramount. Nickelodeon themselves have made a number of new TV shows, TV specials, and TV movies as well.

