Jim Henson Trends As Fans Celebrate the Muppet Creator’s Birthday

Jim Henson passed away in 1990, but his magical creations live on in projects that are still being made today. From Muppets Now to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (which was sadly just canceled), there's new content based on Henson's characters being made all the time. Henson even consulted on the building of Yoda, who was recently seen again in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Henson was also a talented director, having helmed many Muppet projects as well as Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal. Today, September 24th, would have marked Henson's 84th birthday, so many fans have taken to social media to honor him.

Innovator. Artist. Icon. Dreamer.

Happy birthday, Jim Henson. pic.twitter.com/xLXH7Z2ICv — The Jim Henson Company (@hensoncompany) September 24, 2020

From Henson's biographer, Brian Jay Jones, sharing information about him to fans posting some of the creator's best quotes, there's a lot of joy on social media today. In fact, Henson is currently a trending topic. While we miss the magic he created, we're grateful his legacy lives on. You can check out some of the best tweets honoring Henson below...