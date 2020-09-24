Jim Henson Trends As Fans Celebrate the Muppet Creator’s Birthday
Jim Henson passed away in 1990, but his magical creations live on in projects that are still being made today. From Muppets Now to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (which was sadly just canceled), there's new content based on Henson's characters being made all the time. Henson even consulted on the building of Yoda, who was recently seen again in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Henson was also a talented director, having helmed many Muppet projects as well as Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal. Today, September 24th, would have marked Henson's 84th birthday, so many fans have taken to social media to honor him.
Innovator. Artist. Icon. Dreamer.— The Jim Henson Company (@hensoncompany) September 24, 2020
Happy birthday, Jim Henson. pic.twitter.com/xLXH7Z2ICv
From Henson's biographer, Brian Jay Jones, sharing information about him to fans posting some of the creator's best quotes, there's a lot of joy on social media today. In fact, Henson is currently a trending topic. While we miss the magic he created, we're grateful his legacy lives on. You can check out some of the best tweets honoring Henson below...
He Gave So Much
It's Jim Henson's birthday today.— Anthony |🐞| bIm (@sheep_of_chaos) September 24, 2020
Henson created the Muppets, Labyrinth, and Sesame Street. All of his work has made my life better, and cheered me up when I was down.
Happy birthday to one of the greatest guys out there. pic.twitter.com/QLqImtclLo
Happy Birthday
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAY TO JIM HENSON! 🎈🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/2ewISLXB12— No Context Jim Henson (@no_muppets) September 24, 2020
Good Advice
It’s Jim Henson’s birthday! Do something fun with “The Guys.” Jim would want you to. pic.twitter.com/8HpFhnurRq— Brian Jay Jones (@brianjayjones) September 24, 2020
History
Seven years ago today, I had the thrill and honor of seeing my biography of Jim Henson published by @penguinrandom. Several days after its publication, I saw this gorgeous and moving cartoon by the great Chris @Smigliano.
Like Kermit et al, I teared up, too. pic.twitter.com/Fnh7iIIEIP— Brian Jay Jones (@brianjayjones) September 24, 2020
Wise Words
“The most sophisticated people I know - inside they are all children. ”— Into The Forest Dark (@ElliottBlackwe3) September 24, 2020
― Jim Henson, who was born #OTD in 1936 pic.twitter.com/OX9TGSAPVo
Throwback
Remembering Jim Henson (who would have been 84 today) -- these trading cards were some of my favorite from the first TMNT movie. pic.twitter.com/hNBTIdFFvN— Peter Simeti 💬 (@petersimeti) September 24, 2020
Make-Believe Forever
“As children, we all live in a world of imagination, of fantasy, and for some of us that world of make-believe continues into adulthood.”— Into The Forest Dark (@ElliottBlackwe3) September 24, 2020
― Jim Henson pic.twitter.com/X8ImKqEu5E
Art
Today would have been Jim Henson's 84th birthday! Happy birthday Jim! pic.twitter.com/QAfJleK4yp— Conor Nolan (@conor_draws) September 24, 2020
Something to Think About
Today in 1936, Jim Henson was born. I read that he said once that if you combined every Muppet together, you would get one complete human being.
I think about that literally every day. pic.twitter.com/6waTVfOgke— M.C. Myers (@filmobjective) September 24, 2020
Important Lessons
Remembering the wonderful Jim Henson, born today in 1936.
"Life is meant to be fun, and joyous, and fulfilling." - #JimHenson pic.twitter.com/OaNNyAz6Mi— Drew Struzan (@DrewStruzan) September 24, 2020
Thank You, Jim
Remembering lovely Jim Henson, born today in 1936.— Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) September 24, 2020
"When I was young, my ambition was to be one of the people who made a difference in this world. My hope still is to leave the world a little bit better for my having been here. It's a wonderful life and I love it." pic.twitter.com/4cJmR8BNbx