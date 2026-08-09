Amazing Spider-Man 3 Movie Artwork Reveals First Look at Cancelled Doctor Octopus Vs. Spidey Fight

Spider-Man media has been the icon of superhero films since Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man hit theaters. With their films grossing billions of dollars for the Marvel and Sony franchises, it’s clear why there’d be an interest in bringing as much of Spider-Man‘s mythos to the big screen as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tobey Maguire had three films with Sam Raimi; Andrew Garfield and Marc Webb led two Amazing Spider-Man films, and Tom Holland is on his fourth Spidey hit. But on August 6th, everyone got a look at unreleased concept art for a potential Sinister Six film that never made it past the concept stage. Details about the film are still under wraps. Now, thanks to concept artist Victor Martinez on Instagram, more and more details are coming to light. The artist shared another piece of artwork from the Sinister Six film (or is Amazing Spider-Man 3)?

The new artwork shows amazing, pun intended, concept-art of a casually-dressed Spider-Man facing off against Doctor Octopus on the ceiling of what appears to be the iconic New York Public Library. What’s most interesting about this concept art is the caption, where Victor writes “TASM? SIN 6?“, mirroring the confusion fans still have regarding what the difference between ASM3 and the Sinister Six was actually going be. Of all the live-action Spider-Men, Andrew Garfield is the only one missing a third film, as this version of the franchise was canceled following the underperformance of The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Check out the artwork below:

The Cancelled Sinister Six and Amazing Spider-Man 3 Movies

Details on The Amazing Spider-Man 3 mostly come from rumors and interviews. Director Marc Webb claimed that it would be his last film in the series, Andrew Garfield implied that Miles Morales would have been part of it in some capacity, and that the movie would be a tie into Sony’s Sinister Six film. The Sinister Six film was set to be a direct continuation of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and feature iconic villains such as Vulture, Doctor Octopus, Paul Giamatti’s Rhino, Mysterio, Kraven, and Green Goblin. Drew Goddard was set to write the film, but production never got much further due to Sony abandoning the ASM series in favor of a deal with Marvel – which brought Tom Holland into the MCU. Sony continued attempting to make spin-off villain films with Venom and Madame Web, but those all varied in quality and success.

Whether or not Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man would have actually faced Doctor Octopus in the library, as the artwork implies, we may never know. But in the caption Martinez also thanks Constantine Sekeris, who was working on the costumes for Spider-Man and the villains. Sekeris is responsible for the conceptual art for many superhero films, including Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, and Thor. Martinez himself has done work on Superman (2025) and Blade Runner 2049, so both artists’ work is credible.

Of course, it’s unlikely the concept art will revive plans for Sony to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3, as Sony chairman Tom Rothman confirmed that the company has no more plans for spin-off films and that Marvel Studios will hopefully collaborate on any live-action Spider-Man material. Still, following Garfield’s appearance in No Way Home, interest in seeing the actor back in the Amazing Spider-Man suit – one way or another – remains high. Sony is currently undergoing a massive creative restructuring, so what the future of their films looks like is currently up in the air.

Thankfully, Spider-Man is going nowhere. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released a few weeks ago to worldwide praise and financial success. The film featuring Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman is now available in theaters.