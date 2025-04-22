Andrew Garfield Reveals His Condition for Returning as Spider-Man (And We Agree)

Andrew Garfield clarified the circumstances under which he would consider donning the webs again, stating that any return as Spider-Man must embrace a creatively bold and unexpected direction. Speaking recently at Middle East Film & Comic Con, the actor, beloved for his portrayal in The Amazing Spider-Man films and his celebrated reprisal in Spider-Man: No Way Home, expressed his deep affection for the character. However, Garfield emphasized that a future appearance couldn’t be just another cameo. Instead, it would require a “weird” approach, drawing inspiration from the artistic freedom seen in Sony’s animated Spider-Verse movies. Garfield’s comments fuel fan speculation about potential appearances in upcoming Marvel Studios ensemble films, particularly as the Multiverse Saga barrels towards its reality-bending conclusion.

“I really love playing Spider-Man,” Garfield stated. “I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird. I think I would want to do something very strange. I would want to do something very unique, and offbeat, and surprising, kind of like the creative freedom that they have with the animated Spider-Verse movies. I think they’re so great and you can honor the character in so many different ways through the multiverse.”

Garfield first swung onto screens in director Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man, offering a different take on Peter Parker that was praised alongside his palpable chemistry with co-star Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy). However, the sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, received a mixed critical reception and underperformed at the box office relative to expectations, leading Sony Pictures to scrap plans for a third film and associated spin-offs, ultimately paving the way for Tom Holland’s integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For years, Garfield’s tenure felt incomplete until his surprise, fan-favorite return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His appearance alongside Tobey Maguire and Holland provided emotional closure and redemption for his iteration, earning widespread acclaim. Garfield famously spent months vehemently denying his involvement in No Way Home, adding to the shock and excitement when he finally appeared on screen.

Is Andrew Garfield Returning for Avengers: Secret Wars?

While Garfield sets creative conditions for a return, the structure of Marvel Studios’ upcoming slate presents a potential landing spot. The next major team-up, Avengers: Doomsday, is poised to be a massive event directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and featuring Robert Downey Jr. returning as the villainous Doctor Doom. Marvel recently confirmed a huge cast list for Doomsday, featuring established MCU heroes like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie), members of the Fantastic Four including Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), figures from the Thunderbolts* roster like Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and, significantly, numerous actors reprising their roles from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men films, such as Patrick Stewart (Professor X) and Ian McKellen (Magneto). However, despite this multiversal roster, the announcement notably missed any Spider-Man actors.

The absence of Spider-Man in Doomsday makes his presence seem almost essential for the subsequent film, Avengers: Secret Wars, the grand finale of the entire Multiverse Saga. While plot specifics are secret, the title strongly implies an adaptation of the iconic Marvel Comics storylines of the same name. Both the 1984 and 2015 comic versions involve catastrophic multiversal events — typically “incursions” where universes collide — leading to the destruction of realities and the formation of a patchwork planet called Battleworld. These stories inherently rely on pulling characters from across different universes to clash or cooperate. Given Spider-Man’s central role in cracking open the multiverse in No Way Home, it feels inevitable that Spider-People will play a role in the saga’s ultimate conclusion.

Furthermore, the premise for Avengers: Secret Wars aligns perfectly with Andrew Garfield’s desire for a “weird,” “unique,” and “surprising” return. The chaotic, reality-shattering nature of a Secret Wars scenario, likely involving variants, offers exactly the kind of offbeat creative freedom he mentioned. It offers a grander, stranger stage than a potential cameo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (which Garfield has already seemingly debunked) and could fulfill his condition of honoring the character in a new way through the multiverse, providing a compelling narrative reason for his specific return within the saga’s climax.

Avengers: Doomsday has officially begun production and is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

