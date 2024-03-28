Amazon Removes Free Digital Movies After Error, Fans Furious
Free movies that were given out by Amazon are being revoked just a day later.
Some things really are too good to be true. Movie fans with Amazon Prime accounts rushed to grab some great deals on Wednesday, as news started spreading across social media that several movies had been marked down to $0. Digital copies of 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Fugitive, A Christmas Story, Ernest Saves Christmas, The Replacements, and You, Me & Dupree were all listed for free, and Beetlejuice was being given away as a free rental.
While it seemed like some kind of exciting digital movie promotion, it was actually an error on Amazon's part, and the company isn't going to be honoring any of the films that were redeemed.
On Thursday afternoon, customers who redeemed the films began receiving emails from Amazon saying the orders were being cancelled. "The posted price was incorrect and therefore, we've cancelled your order for this item. You have not been charged."
Amazon has revoked the free movies from yesterday – looks like it was an error after all pic.twitter.com/R5qSBC78Nk— Wario64 (@Wario64) March 28, 2024
Following the arrival of the emails, the films began disappearing from Prime Video accounts. The films are no longer available to anyone who redeemed them as part of the "error."
Naturally, Amazon users are frustrated about the situation. Even if it was a pricing error, it was Amazon's error, not theirs. Some users even got booted out of the films while watching them. You can check out some of the reactions and responses from movie fans below.
Unsurprising
Unsurprisingly, all of the free Amazon movies from yesterday have disappeared from my library.— Patrick Vicious (@alleywaykrew) March 28, 2024
Super Lame
Amazon is super lame for canceling the free movie orders they had up last night smh— Soul of Sinatra 🏁🏁🏁 (@Stephflow) March 28, 2024
Damn
Damn all those free Amazon movies getting canceled 😭— Fernie (@ferniefunko) March 28, 2024
Cancellation
bitch ass amazon cancelling those free UHD movies wario 64 posted yesterday— Seth on the Nihil (@lordsoftheseth) March 28, 2024
T'was Fun
For those who thought we were getting free movies, looks like it was an error and Amazon is now taking them back. Oh well. T’was fun pic.twitter.com/QKA79uzjNK— Harper Smith (@HarperisjustOK) March 28, 2024
Slowly Disappearing
@Wario64 my Amazon movie collection from yesterday is slowly disappearing 😭😭😭— Zoot (@TheReturnOfZ) March 28, 2024
Kicked Out Mid Movie
Hey I don't know if anyone else has reported it but the movies have now been taken back by Amazon. I just received an email and I have no access to any of the free movies anymore. I was kicked out mid movie.— D. (@Magus_Ziad) March 28, 2024
Your Error
There was a pricing error on @amazon and they are refusing to honor it. Even if it was an error, it’s your error and you shouldn’t take away the movies I redeemed. pic.twitter.com/tInJzUeVsW— Eric (@GivenNameEric) March 28, 2024
Joys of Digital
Amazon is now REMOVING these free movies from your library. Oh the joys of digital.— SASQUATCHINTIME (@SASQUATCHINTIME) March 28, 2024