National Treasure 3 Producer Claims Project Isn't Dead After All

As National Treasure fans patiently waited for updates on a possible third film, they were given the Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, which complicated the anticipation of audiences. While some fans assumed the series took the place of a third film, others thought the project could revive interest in the franchise, only to lead to disappointment when the series wasn't renewed for a second season. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, however, claims that a script is still being developed for a potential third film, despite it being nearly two decades since the sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets hit theaters in 2009. This latest update will be much more promising for fans, especially since Nicolas Cage recently cast doubt on ever completing the trilogy.

"Well, we hope there's a National Treasure 3. We've been working on it for quite a while," Bruckheimer confirmed to MovieWeb. "We have a brilliant writer working on it right now, so hopefully, if we get a script in a timely fashion, we'll send it to Nic and, if he likes it, we'll make another one. We certainly would like to."

What likely makes this update so surprising is that, just weeks ago, Cage had a more dismissive reaction to the notion of a third film.

When asked by Screen Rant about a third movie, Cage confessed, "See, you're the one that brings these things up and they go out and they eclipse everything else. No, there is no National Treasure 3. If you want to find treasure, don't look at Disney, okay? It's not there."

Not only are fans surprised that such a financially viable property has failed to earn a big-screen return, but Cage himself shared earlier this year that he didn't understand why a new chapter has yet to come to life.

"Well, they're a lot of fun," Cage shared with Deadline this past January about making the series. "I mean, I enjoy them too, and I think Jon Turteltaub made a couple of classic films for the whole family. I'm still kind of amazed that Disney hasn't wanted to make a third one. I thought the movies brought a lot of joy to the public, and it's certainly interesting about history, and I think all of that is worthwhile filmmaking. You can dig deep and go into the more abstract stuff, like Bringing out the Dead, or Pig or even Dream Scenario, or you can open it up and make a movie that pleases a lot of people and hopefully gives families a chance to escape a little bit from whatever may be going on at home or in the office. I think they're all valid."

Stay tuned for possible updates on a National Treasure 3.

