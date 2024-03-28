Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Gives Long-Awaited Update on Sequel Status

Sister Act 3 just got a surprising update from Whoopi Goldberg. PEOPLE Magazine caught up with The View host to discuss the hyped follow-up to a Disney childhood favorite. Back in 2020, the project was given the go-ahead by the brass at the company. From that time until now, Goldberg has been working behind the scenes to get the script and everything hammered out. It's still coming, and she told the outlet as much during the Garden of Laughs event at Madison Square Garden. However, the 68-year-old knows that fans have been waiting a while for this movie to drop. In the time since Sister Act 3 was announced, there have been countless visits to familiar movies like Hocus Pocus 2.

"It's still on the way! It's percolating," Goldberg said outside of the event. "They have not said, 'We're over you and this movie.' We're still in the process of writing the script." When the topic of the script being worked on was broached, the Sister Act star confessed that it was difficult not to just leap up and try to handle some of it herself. Patience has been the name of the game when it comes to the long-awaited sequel.

"Yes and no. It's hard to do everything," Goldberg added when asked about crafting the script. "And I like to think that I can, but I've come to the understanding that I can't do as much stuff simultaneously, as I'd like to."

Sister Act 3's Long Road Here

Last year was actually 30 years since Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit released. So, the interest around another movie in the franchise has grown a little hotter. Whoopi Goldberg still gets asked about Sister Act 3 semi-regularly. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last year, the star dropped a small update. She said of the script at the time, "I really like it but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. So, if they don't get in its way, it could actually be pretty good."

Disney+ will play host to the threequel and fans are expecting some familiar faces whenever the movie is ready. Goldberg is still holding out hope for a Maggie Smith return. She played Mother Superior back in the day. The star is serious, so serious that she made a public plea for the iconic actor to bless us all with a return.

"I want to let Maggie Smith know that I'm holding the part of Mother Superior for you, because I just can't do it with anybody but you," Goldberg explained during Loose Women. "So, if you need me to come over here and shoot it and do whatever we have to do, we will do whatever you want us to do," she mused. "But we don't want to do it without you, Maggie."

Tyler Perry Aboard As Producer

(Photo: Netflix)

It might surprise some fans to know that Tyler Perry is aboard the project as a producer for Sister Act 3. The Hollywood veteran joins Goldberg in the producing ranks. Walt Disney Studios also has some say so in the production of this movie. While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Perry expressed that he wants this project to move a little bit more swiftly.

"I'm a little annoyed with how long this has taken me. It's taking so long — like, I've done four movies since we started talking about this," Perry previously told ET. "When I'm outside producing with… you know, Disney's a huge, wonderful company, but I really want to get this movie and Whoopi really wants to get this movie."

Do you think we'll get confirmation of a production this year? Let us know down in the comments!