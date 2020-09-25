Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2020

October is almost here! Not only does the arrival of October mean the beginning of Halloween season and the official deep dive into fall, but it also means another month for streaming services to deliver a bunch of new content to their rosters. This week, Amazon released the complete list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on Prime Video over the course of the next month, and there is quite a lot on the new lineup to look forward to.

Prime Video has a few brand new originals on the way in October, including a group of four films from Blumhouse that will be making their global debut on the streaming service. The first two movies of the Blumhouse partnership, Black Box and The Lie, will be released on October 6th. One week later, on October 13th, Evil Eye and Nocturne will make their debut. Four more Blumhouse originals are coming to Prime Video in 2021.

As far as existing titles coming to Amazon next month, films like A Knight's Tale, Quantum of Solace, Raging Bull, Spaceballs, The Departed, The Mask of Zorro, and The Wedding Planner are all going to be arriving on Prime Video on October 1st.

You can check out the full list of Amazon's new arrivals below.