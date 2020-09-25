Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2020

By Charlie Ridgely

October is almost here! Not only does the arrival of October mean the beginning of Halloween season and the official deep dive into fall, but it also means another month for streaming services to deliver a bunch of new content to their rosters. This week, Amazon released the complete list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on Prime Video over the course of the next month, and there is quite a lot on the new lineup to look forward to.

Prime Video has a few brand new originals on the way in October, including a group of four films from Blumhouse that will be making their global debut on the streaming service. The first two movies of the Blumhouse partnership, Black Box and The Lie, will be released on October 6th. One week later, on October 13th, Evil Eye and Nocturne will make their debut. Four more Blumhouse originals are coming to Prime Video in 2021.

As far as existing titles coming to Amazon next month, films like A Knight's Tale, Quantum of Solace, Raging Bull, Spaceballs, The Departed, The Mask of Zorro, and The Wedding Planner are all going to be arriving on Prime Video on October 1st.

You can check out the full list of Amazon's new arrivals below.

October 1

30 Days of Night
A Knight's Tale
Battlefield Earth
Blood Ties
Drugstore Cowboy
Eight Millimeter
Funny Girl
Girl, Interrupted
Guess Who
Joe
John Carpenter's Vampires
Killers
Kindred Spirits
La Sucursal
Madea's Big Happy Family
Mud
National Security
Next Level
Noose for a Gunman
Nurse
Quantum of Solace
Raging Bull
Senorita Justice
Southside With You
Spaceballs
Species
Thanks for Sharing
The Big Hit
The Da Vinci Code
The Departed
The Gambler Wore a Gun
The Grudge 3
The Mask of Zorro
The Mothman Prophecies
The Pianist
The Wedding Singer
Triumph of the Spirit
Get Shorty Seasons 1-3

October 2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special - Amazon Original
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 - Amazon Original

October 6

Black Box - Amazon Original Movie
The Lie - Amazon Original Movie
The Transporter Refueled
Mr. Robot Season 4

October 8

Archive (2020)

October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers - Amazon Original Series

October 10

Jack and Jill (2011)

October 13

Evil Eye - Amazon Original Movie
Nocturne - Amazon Original Movie

October 14

A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)

October 15

Halal Love Story (2020)
Playing With Fire

October 16

Time - Amazon Original Movie
What the Constitution Means to Me - Amazon Original

October 21

Cyrano, My Love

October 23

Mirzapur: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

October 26

What to Expect When You're Expecting

October 27

Battle: Los Angeles

October 29

Scorarai Pottru (2020)

October 30

Truth Seekers: Season 1 - Amazon Original Series

October 31

I'll See You in My Dreams

