Amazon's The Tomorrow War Announces New Trailer Release Date

After acquiring the rights to the movie earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video has announced that the official trailer for the upcoming sci-fi-action-thriller The Tomorrow War will be released, well, tomorrow. Directed by Chris McKay of The LEGO Batman Movie, the film stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Yvonne Strahovski (The Predator), and J.K Simmons (Justice League) as part of the last hope for humanity against an alien invasion in the future. You can find the tease for the trailer, featuring a little bit of new footage from the film, in the player below. Look for The Tomorrow War to stream on Amazon Prime on July 2.

Also starring Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers, the official description for the film reads: "In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet."

🚨 This is a message from the future. 🚨 The enemy is already here. We need all the help we can get. The draft begins tomorrow at 0600 PT. pic.twitter.com/oQugrFoodL — TheTomorrowWar (@TheTomorrowWar) May 25, 2021

Originally scheduled to debut in theaters from Paramount Pictures and Skydance, word came down in January of this year that The Tomorrow War had been screened for "the major streaming services" as a means of offloading it to a different platform. In a non-COVID year this would be cause for alarm as to the quality of the movie in question, but studios have been selling off films to the likes of Amazon, Netflix, and others in the hopes of recouping at least some of the costs for production as the domestic audience for theatrical exhibition is still seen as not guaranteed due to COVID-19 protocols and vaccine rollouts.

The Tomorrow War hits Prime Video on July 2nd.

