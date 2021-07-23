Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War Going Straight to Streaming, Amazon Release Date Announced

✖

The newest movie starring Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt is officially making its way to a streaming service. The Tomorrow War, from The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay, was originally produced by Paramount and slated for a theatrical release last year. However, the pandemic had other plans. After rumblings that The Tomorrow War was being screened for streaming services, Amazon Studios has acquired the film from Paramount for an exclusive debut on Prime Video this summer.

Amazon announced the purchase on Wednesday, revealing that The Tomorrow War will premiere around the globe on Prime Video on July 2nd. Pratt stars as a man from the present chosen to help fight a war in the future. Yvonne Strahovski and J.K. Simmons co-star and the script was written by Zach Dean.

“I’m so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie… something that’s increasingly rare," McKay said in a statement. "Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me … and I hope will thrill audiences this summer."

“The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn’t be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt—who brings such dynamic star power to the film—along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans.”

“It is fantastic to once again partner with Amazon to release another film from the Skydance canon,” said Skydance CEO David Ellison. “Jen and the marketing team have had great success in making film premieres on the Amazon platform must-see events and with Chris Pratt headlining, everything goes up to another level.”

Are you excited to see The Tomorrow War on Prime Video this summer? Let us know in the comments!