AMC's Best Christmas Ever 2022: Schedule and Holiday Programming

'Tis the season for a merry movie marathon with AMC's annual Best Christmas Ever. AMC Networks announced its Best Christmas Ever 2022 slate, a month-long celebration featuring over 62 titles and more than 622 hours of holiday season programming airing from November 27th through December 25th. In December, AMC will be the exclusive broadcast cable home of such seasonal favorites as Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, and The Polar Express. The cable channel will also air fan-favorite films like Miracle on 34th Street and Planes Trains and Automobiles, along with beloved Rankin/Bass titles like Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July and The Year Without a Santa Claus.

Below, read on for the AMC Best Christmas Ever 2022 programming list and the AMC Christmas movies marathon schedule.

AMC Best Christmas Ever 2022 Programming List



Holiday Film Titles

12 Dates of Christmas

The Apology (AMC+ EXCLUSIVE)

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Christmas Bloody Christmas (AMC+ EXCLUSIVE)

The Christmas Shoes

Christmas with the Campbells (AMC+ EXCLUSIVE)

Christmas with the Kranks

A Dennis The Menace Christmas

A Different Kind of Christmas

Edward Scissorhands

Elf

The Family Man

The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Frosty's Winter Wonderland

Ghostbusters II

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

Jack Frost (1979)

Jack Frost (1998)

Legend of Frosty the Snowman

The Leprechauns' Christmas Gold

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus

The Little Drummer Boy Book II

Love Actually

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

Pinocchio's Christmas

The Polar Express

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July

Rudolph's Shiny New Year

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday

Saving Christmas Spirit (AMC+ EXCLUSIVE)

The Sons of Mistletoe

Surviving Christmas

To Grandmother's House We Go

'Twas the Night Before Christmas

White Christmas

Wish for Christmas

The Year Without a Santa Claus

Family-Friendly Titles

Addams Family Values

The Addams Family

The American President

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ghostbusters (1984)

Grease

The Great Outdoors

Groundhog Day

Happy Feet

The Karate Kid

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

The Nut Job

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

The Princess Bride

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Spaceballs

Uncle Buck

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

AMC Best Christmas Ever 2022 Schedule: Movie Marathons



"Christmas Magic Marathon" on November 28 featuring The First Christmas Snow, Frosty's Winter Wonderland, Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July, Twas the Night Before Christmas, and Rudolph's Shiny New Year.

"Candy Coated Christmas" on November 29 with Planes, Trains & Automobiles, The Great Outdoors, Uncle Buck, and Spaceballs.

"A Murray Christmas" on November 30 featuring a few Bill Murray classic films, including Ghostbusters, Ghostbuster II, Caddyshack, and Groundhog Day.

"Naughty or Nice Weekend" on December 3 through December 4 featuring Elf, Four Christmases, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Fred Claus, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Nanny McPhee, Nanny McPhee Returns, Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, White Christmas, To Grandmother's House We Go, Jack Frost (1979), and Dennis the Menace Christmas.

"Merry 80's Marathon" on December 10 featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Great Outdoors, Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, The Karated Kid, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

"Santa We Know Him!" on December 11 featuring Elf, The Polar Express, The Year Without Santa Claus, Miracle on 34th Street, and Fred Klaus.

"What the Elf?!" On December 17 featuring AMC exclusive titles Elf, Fred Claus, and The Polar Express.

"Holiday Hijinks" on December 18 featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Christmas with the Kranks, and Planes, Trains & Automobiles.