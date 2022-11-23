AMC's Best Christmas Ever 2022: Schedule and Holiday Programming
'Tis the season for a merry movie marathon with AMC's annual Best Christmas Ever. AMC Networks announced its Best Christmas Ever 2022 slate, a month-long celebration featuring over 62 titles and more than 622 hours of holiday season programming airing from November 27th through December 25th. In December, AMC will be the exclusive broadcast cable home of such seasonal favorites as Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, and The Polar Express. The cable channel will also air fan-favorite films like Miracle on 34th Street and Planes Trains and Automobiles, along with beloved Rankin/Bass titles like Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July and The Year Without a Santa Claus.
Below, read on for the AMC Best Christmas Ever 2022 programming list and the AMC Christmas movies marathon schedule.
AMC Best Christmas Ever 2022 Programming List
Holiday Film Titles
12 Dates of Christmas
The Apology (AMC+ EXCLUSIVE)
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Christmas Bloody Christmas (AMC+ EXCLUSIVE)
The Christmas Shoes
Christmas with the Campbells (AMC+ EXCLUSIVE)
Christmas with the Kranks
A Dennis The Menace Christmas
A Different Kind of Christmas
Edward Scissorhands
Elf
The Family Man
The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Ghostbusters II
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
Jack Frost (1979)
Jack Frost (1998)
Legend of Frosty the Snowman
The Leprechauns' Christmas Gold
The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus
The Little Drummer Boy Book II
Love Actually
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
Pinocchio's Christmas
The Polar Express
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Rudolph's Shiny New Year
Samantha: An American Girl Holiday
Saving Christmas Spirit (AMC+ EXCLUSIVE)
The Sons of Mistletoe
Surviving Christmas
To Grandmother's House We Go
'Twas the Night Before Christmas
White Christmas
Wish for Christmas
The Year Without a Santa Claus
Family-Friendly Titles
Addams Family Values
The Addams Family
The American President
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghostbusters (1984)
Grease
The Great Outdoors
Groundhog Day
Happy Feet
The Karate Kid
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
The Nut Job
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
The Princess Bride
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
Spaceballs
Uncle Buck
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
AMC Best Christmas Ever 2022 Schedule: Movie Marathons
- "Christmas Magic Marathon" on November 28 featuring The First Christmas Snow, Frosty's Winter Wonderland, Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July, Twas the Night Before Christmas, and Rudolph's Shiny New Year.
- "Candy Coated Christmas" on November 29 with Planes, Trains & Automobiles, The Great Outdoors, Uncle Buck, and Spaceballs.
- "A Murray Christmas" on November 30 featuring a few Bill Murray classic films, including Ghostbusters, Ghostbuster II, Caddyshack, and Groundhog Day.
- "Naughty or Nice Weekend" on December 3 through December 4 featuring Elf, Four Christmases, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Fred Claus, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Nanny McPhee, Nanny McPhee Returns, Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, White Christmas, To Grandmother's House We Go, Jack Frost (1979), and Dennis the Menace Christmas.
- "Merry 80's Marathon" on December 10 featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Great Outdoors, Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, The Karated Kid, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
- "Santa We Know Him!" on December 11 featuring Elf, The Polar Express, The Year Without Santa Claus, Miracle on 34th Street, and Fred Klaus.
- "What the Elf?!" On December 17 featuring AMC exclusive titles Elf, Fred Claus, and The Polar Express.
- "Holiday Hijinks" on December 18 featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Christmas with the Kranks, and Planes, Trains & Automobiles.
- "Best Christmas Ever" concludes with the "Best Christmas Marathon" on December 24 and December 25 with a packed lineup featuring Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, The Polar Express, Fred Claus, Christmas with the Kranks, Rankin/Bass titles, and White Christmas.