The Fall Guy Tops Opening Box Office While Phantom Menace Overtakes Challengers

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy hit theaters this weekend, and while it did top the box office, the film didn't have the turnout Universal was expecting. The movie earned $28.5 million at the box office this weekend, which was less than its estimated $30 million to $35 million. As for the weekend's second-place spot, the title went to an unexpected challenger... and it wasn't Challengers.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace was rereleased in theaters this weekend in honor of the film's 25th anniversary. The Star Wars prequel earned the second-place spot at the box office, taking in $8.1 million. The movie managed to beat Challengers in its second weekend, which earned an additional $7.6 million. Overall, the Luca Guadagnino film has earned $29.4 million at the box office. While that's similar to The Fall Guy's takeaway, it's considered more of a success due to the two film's budgets. The Fall Guy reportedly had a net budget of $130 million while Challengers cost a reported $55 million to make.

As for the fourth place spot at the box office this weekend, the new horror film Tarot earned $6.5 million, which is a successful start for Screen Gem considering the film only cost $8 million to make. Additionally, the new The Garfield Movie debuted internationally to $22 million. The animated feature is hitting theaters in North America on May 24th.

What Is The Fall Guy About?

You can read Universal's description of The Fall Guy here: "He's a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?"

"From real life stunt man and director David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick, Nobody and Violent Night, comes his most personal film yet. A new hilarious, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller and love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them: The Fall Guy."

Stay tuned for more box office updates.