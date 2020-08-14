AMC Theaters Releases Video Outlining Safety And Cleaning Procedures

✖

As movie theaters begin to open around the country, new precautions to spread the COVID-19 virus in the midst of a pandemic are being put in place. To inform moviegoers about how these new measures will be implemented, AMC Theaters has released a video showcasing its movie theater staff members carrying out the new efforts. These efforts include spacing moviegoers out from one another, cleaning the seats, and requiring masks - unless moviegoers are eating or drinking concessions during the film. These plans seem to be strictly enforced, if the video is any indication.

The AMC Safe & Clean policies require moviegoers to purchase tickets online which will determine their socially distanced seats. After the movie begins, moviegoers can move to different seats if they feel more comfortable and are still socially distanced from everyone else in the theater. All guests and crew are required to wear masks, save for eating or drinking concessions. The concessions menu will be simplified and limited for now. HEPA filter vacuums will be used to clean theaters, along with upgraded air filters and disinfectant.

Check out the video from AMC Theaters thoroughly outlining the procedures in the tweet below!

Here's a closer look at what to expect during your next visit to #AMCTheatres! The full AMC Safe & Clean plan: https://t.co/ajYqNYREu6 pic.twitter.com/cS3GBnloAx — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 14, 2020

The reopening of AMC Theaters will include AMC reopening more than 100 theater locations starting August 20th, with a plan to continue to reopen locations "such that about two-thirds of our theatres across the country should be open no later than September 3." That is conveniently the date that Christopher Nolan's Tenet is expected to open in theaters in America, after opening in some international markets the week before. Disney and Fox's The New Mutants is also scheduled to open a week prior, on August 28th. The chain will also be offering screenings of Back to the Future, Beauty and the Beast, Black Panther, Bloodshot, Ghostbusters, Goonies, Grease, I Still Believe, Jumanji: The Next Level, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back.

