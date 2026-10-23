An Impossible to Stream 80s Series That Was Canceled After Just 6 Episodes for the Dumbest Reason Is Finally Coming to Netflix

There is a false impression that you can find anything on streaming, but when you really start looking for some TV shows of the past you very quickly discover that this is not the case at all. One show that has been absent from streaming services is the original version of a movie franchise that helped turn Leslie Nielsen from a dramatic actor into a rubber-faced comedy genius through the latter half of his career. With just six episodes, Netflix is about to add the entire series of Police Squad!, the show that created Lieutenant Frank Drebin and all the visual and slapstick humor that would become a signature of the Naked Gun franchise. For those who don’t have the classic 1982 series on some kind of physical media, then finding it on any streaming platform has been a pretty impossible task, so its arrival on Netflix on November 1 is a big deal for those who have never seen where it all began.

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Created by the comedy team of David Zucker, Jerry Zucker, and Jim Abrahams, who were already known for bringing their zany brand of literal comedy to screens in The Kentucky Fried Movie and Airplane!, Police Squad! followed the trio’s love of spoofing serious movies and TV shows to the point the ludicrous gags and wordplay blended into what would otherwise have been a straight-up drama. However, there had never been a plan to make a series, as the team wanted to make another movie similar to Airplane!. The problem was that they did not have a solid plot to sustain a full movie, so were instead offered a six-episode series. The show aired in March 1982, but only four episodes aired before bad ratings saw it pulled from the schedule, with the remaining two episodes finally dropping in the summer.

Police Squad! Needed Viewers to Actually Watch It – and That Was Its Problem

Anyone who has watched any movie made by the Zuckers and Abrahams know that you cannot simply have it playing as background noise. For every audio joke or bit of wordy innuendo, each scene can be filled with several even funnier sight gags. It was this visual aspect of the movie that caused Police Squad! to fail to attract viewers, and something that Nielsen once claimed was the reason the show was canceled. Speaking in an interview featured on the series’ DVD release, Nielsen recounted how then ABC entertainment president Tony Thomopoulos said that the cancelation was purely because “the viewer had to watch it in order to appreciate it.” This explanation was labeled “the most stupid reason a network every gave for ending a series” by TV Guide magazine in one of their retrospective annual issues.

Of course, that is why six years later the original plan of making a movie came to fruition and worked so much better than the TV series. The Naked Gun was released in 1988, taking the core principle of Police Squad! – along with many of the jokes – adding in a bit of high-stakes jeopardy and a romantic subplot to make the feature-length movie that the team could not work out in 1982. Releasing in cinemas, the jokes of The Naked Gun landed perfectly, with audiences not being distracted and keeping their eyes on the screen unlike in their homes. The critical and commercial success of the movie led to two further movies with Nielsen in the lead role, followed by a legacy sequel in 2025 with Liam Neeson in the role of Frank Drebin Jr. Now, those who have just discovered the franchise via its latest entry and those who have just not had the opportunity to catch Police Squad! for a very long time will be able to enjoy all six episodes when they land on Netflix on November 1.

Was Police Squad! wrongly canceled or was it for the best? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.