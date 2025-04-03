How to Watch Naked Gun Free Ahead of the Reboot’s Big Screen Debut

There’s a new Naked Gun on the way this summer, with Popstar co-director and Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer at the helm and Liam Neeson taking over the lead role from the late Leslie Nielsen. Thursday saw Paramount release the first teaser trailer for the new movie — and it looks absolutely hilarious. The teaser is not only going to get comedy fans excited about the movie being advertised, but it also makes you want to go back and watch the original Naked Gun again. Fortunately, that got a lot easier this week, as The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! was just made free for everyone to stream.
The 1988 satire is a masterclass in screwball and slapstick comedy, which is something you could say about a lot of things Leslie Nielsen starred in throughout his career. The film remains an enormous favorite amongst comedy fans today, and it felt awesome to see that it was one of the big additions to the free streaming lineup on Tubi this month.
April 1st saw The Naked Gun added to the Tubi roster, allowing everyone an opportunity to check it out without any kind of rental fee or streaming subscription. With that in mind, the timing of Thursday’s teaser trailer launch couldn’t have been better, as The Naked Gun will be a big topic of conversation and a lot of people will be seeking it out.
In addition to its free availability on Tubi, The Naked Gun is also one of several great comedies to get a full 4K restoration from Paramount over the last couple of years. If you’re a physical media collector or just want the best version of The Naked Gun possible, you can purchase a copy of the 4K steelbook right here.
New Comedy Movies on Tubi
The Naked Gun is one of many movies that were added to Tubi’s streaming roster to kick off the month of April — you can find the full list of those new additions here. Below, we put together a lineup of all of the comedies that made the trip to the free streamer on April 1st.
Are you going to be revisiting The Naked Gun ahead of the reboot’s release this summer? Let us know in the comments!