Ana De Armas to Reunite with Chris Evans in Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling will share the screen for the first time in the upcoming spy thriller, The Gray Man. The film is based on Mark Greaney's book of the same name and was written by Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo. Gosling stars in the film as a freelance assassin and former CIA operative, Court Gentry, who is hunted around the globe by former ally Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The film is set to begin production next month, and an exciting addition to the cast was just announced: Ana de Armas.

According to Deadline, The Gray Man will have Netflix's biggest film budget to date. While it may mark Gosling and Evans' first time onscreen together, that is not the case for Evans and de Armas. The two starred in Rian Johnson's Knives Out together last year. In fact, Evans referenced the Oscar-nominated film in his Instagram stories when sharing the recent casting news. You can check out a screenshot below:

As for Knives Out, the movie is eventually getting a sort-of sequel from Johnson, who plans to continue the story of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, but this time in a whole new mystery. In fact, it could even establish an entire franchise. In an interview with SiriusXM earlier this year, Johnson spoke about the next Benoit Blanc film and his vision:

"In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun."

While Johnson has made it seem as though Craig will be the only returning character, de Armas has said she'd like to reprise her role as Marta Cabrera.

"I hope this is one of those surprises that 2021 will bring for me, a phone call from Rian!" de Armas exclaimed in a recent interview with Flaunt. "My character was a diamond," she added. "When they sent the whole script and I read the whole thing I realized 'oh my gosh I have to do this.'"

The Gray Man do not have release dates just yet.