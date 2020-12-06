The Russo Brothers Filming New Project With Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans Next Month

✖

Earlier this summer it was announced that Joe and Anthony Russo were set to direct The Gray Man for Netflix, a spy thriller starring Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans as well as Ryan Gosling. Now it appears that filming on the project is about to begin. During a CCXP panel, Joe Russo revealed that the film is set to begin shooting next month in Los Angeles before heading to Europe to give the show its expansive, global scale.

"We start shooting at the end of January here in Los Angeles, and then we have some work overseas in Europe after that in the spring," Joe Russo said (via Collider).

He also revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic had not impacted where they plan to shoot the film, which he described as a "big, global spy thriller".

"We have an incredible team and Netflix has been very supportive," he said. "[COVID] hasn't impacted our location shooting. This is a big, global spy thriller. Its intent is, it's gonna hit a lot of different locations, and we're still gonna film in those locations. So, we're excited about that because it's really important to the storytelling that we visit these different locations."

Based on the book of the same name by Mark Greany, Joe Russo penned the script which also got a polish from Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. In the film Gosling stars as a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry who is hunted around the globe by former ally Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The film is expected to see Gosling return for sequels, building out a whole universe and create a franchise.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling’s characters gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images